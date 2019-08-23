92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Nye County school menu

August 23, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of August 26 – August 30

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Chocolate chip muffin, fresh fruit;

Tuesday —- Pancake on a stick, applesauce cup;

Wednesday —- Belvita blueberry biscuit, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Green chile and cheese quesadilla, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Chicken nuggets, French fries, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;

Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;

Friday – Sloppy Joe, fresh fruit.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A bronze plaque with the images of Cassandra Selbach and her ...
Pahrump’s vandalized memorial plaque repaired
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Deanna O’Donnell, the news director of Pahrump’s KPVM-TV 25, is thanking members of the community for their support in repairing a memorial plaque for Cassandra Selbach, who died in late January of this year.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal As the largest national park south of Alaska’s Denali ...
Death Valley entrance fees to be waived on Sunday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Area residents looking for a bit of adventure this weekend may want to take a road trip out to Death Valley National Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center was a very b ...
Free medical help returning to Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing free medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals with mobile clinics held all over the globe each year.

Nevada National Guard Brig. Gen. Ondra L. Berry will become Nevada’s 30th adjutant general du ...
New leader for Nevada National Guard
Staff Report

Brig. Gen. Ondra L. Berry, a 32-year veteran of the Nevada Air National Guard, longtime Reno police officer and most recently a senior vice president in MGM Resorts International human resources office, has been named Nevada’s 30th adjutant general and the first African-American to hold the position in the state’s 154-year history, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers from Home Depot and the Nye County area assist i ...
Pahrump nonprofit gets upgraded through grant from Home Depot
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A nonprofit organization in Pahrump is planning the next stages of its growth after a grant helped with upgrading its existing space on the north end of town.