List: Nye County school menu
Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of August 26 – August 30
Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of August 26 – August 30
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Chocolate chip muffin, fresh fruit;
Tuesday —- Pancake on a stick, applesauce cup;
Wednesday —- Belvita blueberry biscuit, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Green chile and cheese quesadilla, applesauce cup;
Friday – Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Chicken nuggets, French fries, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;
Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;
Friday – Sloppy Joe, fresh fruit.