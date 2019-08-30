98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Nye County school menu

August 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Labor Day – No School;

Tuesday —- Pancake on a stick, applesauce cup;

Wednesday —- Belvita blueberry biscuit, fresh fruit;

Thursday — French toast, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Labor Day – No School;

Tuesday – Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;

Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, french fries, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;

Friday – Hot dog, apple cutie pie, fresh fruit.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Morris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A sign for Pahrump was spotted by Ron Morris dur ...
Photos: Yukon site features a bit of Pahrump
Staff Report

Pahrump Valley Times reader Ron Morris provided these photos taken during the last week in July at the “Sign Post Forest” in Watson Lake, Yukon Territory, Canada, where Morris spotted a bit of Pahrump.

Richard Stephens / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brendan Vargas and April LaLone, staffer ...
Lack of patients limits Beatty Clinic services
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“If you don’t use what you have, you won’t get more.” Those words from Brendan Vargas encapsulated the biggest problem with Beatty’s current level of health care.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The term “spatchcock” is the technique of ...
Divas on a Dime: The secret for perfect BBQ chicken for Labor Day
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The lazy days of summer wind down to an end this Labor Day weekend. As we say good-bye let’s enjoy the holiday with some crazy delicious barbecued chicken. Sound good? I thought so.

Pahrump flag football needs more kids to sign up
Pahrump flag football needs more kids to sign up
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With only one-quarter of the players as last year, flag football in Pahrump is in serious need of kids to sign up by Thursday or the season might not be played, said Dee Stegeman, team mom for the 10U team.

Courtesy of Goodwill Southern Nevada Richard D. (“Rick”) Neal, Jr., a former U.S. Air Force ...
New leader settling in at Goodwill of Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada Inc., which emerged from bankruptcy some four months ago, named a new CEO this summer.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken by RAM Committee member Ryan Muccio, show ...
Fundraiser dinner rakes in $3.5K to support free medical event in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With hungry bellies and eager appetites, hundreds of area residents headed out to devour a freshly prepared pasta feast at the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser hosted to support the upcoming Remote Area Medical event in Pahrump.