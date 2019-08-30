List: Nye County school menu
Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6
Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Labor Day – No School;
Tuesday —- Pancake on a stick, applesauce cup;
Wednesday —- Belvita blueberry biscuit, fresh fruit;
Thursday — French toast, applesauce cup;
Friday – Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Labor Day – No School;
Tuesday – Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;
Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, french fries, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;
Friday – Hot dog, apple cutie pie, fresh fruit.