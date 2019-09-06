List: Nye County school menu
Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 9 – Sept. 13
Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 9 – Sept. 13
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Blueberry muffin, fresh fruit;
Tuesday —- Maple mini waffles, applesauce cup;
Wednesday —- Chocolate Belvita breakfast bar, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Breakfast pizza, applesauce cup;
Friday – Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;
Wednesday – Rib patty sandwich, cookie, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Hamburger, applesauce cup;
Friday – Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.