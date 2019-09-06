79°F
List: Nye County school menu

September 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 9 – Sept. 13

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Blueberry muffin, fresh fruit;

Tuesday —- Maple mini waffles, applesauce cup;

Wednesday —- Chocolate Belvita breakfast bar, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Breakfast pizza, applesauce cup;

Friday – Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;

Wednesday – Rib patty sandwich, cookie, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Hamburger, applesauce cup;

Friday – Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.

