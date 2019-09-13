List: Nye County school menu
Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Chocolate chip muffin, fresh fruit;
Tuesday — Pancake on a stick, applesauce cup;
Wednesday — Belvita blueberry biscuit, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Quesadilla, applesauce cup;
Friday — Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Chicken nuggets, french fries, fresh fruit;
Tuesday — Taco salad, apricots;
Wednesday — Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;
Friday — Sloppy joe, fresh fruit.