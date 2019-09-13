65°F
Community

List: Nye County school menu

September 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Chocolate chip muffin, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Pancake on a stick, applesauce cup;

Wednesday — Belvita blueberry biscuit, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Quesadilla, applesauce cup;

Friday — Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Chicken nuggets, french fries, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Taco salad, apricots;

Wednesday — Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;

Friday — Sloppy joe, fresh fruit.

