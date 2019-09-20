72°F
List: Nye County school menu

September 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 23 – Sept. 27

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Blueberry muffin, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Chorizo sunrise stick, applesauce cup;

Wednesday — Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Breakfast pizza, applesauce cup;

Friday — Teacher in-service day – no school.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, wheat dinner roll, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Hamburger, applesauce cup;

Friday — Teacher in-service day – no school.

