List: Nye County school menu
Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 23 – Sept. 27
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Blueberry muffin, fresh fruit;
Tuesday — Chorizo sunrise stick, applesauce cup;
Wednesday — Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Breakfast pizza, applesauce cup;
Friday — Teacher in-service day – no school.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;
Tuesday — Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, wheat dinner roll, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Hamburger, applesauce cup;
Friday — Teacher in-service day – no school.