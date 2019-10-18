74°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Nye County school menu

Staff Report
October 18, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Beginning earlier this month, weekly menus for the Nye County School District are no longer is included in the Pahrump Valley Times.

The school district will be going to a new cloud-based program, which allows all to have an application that shows all of the menus. In past years, they basically had the same menus for all schools but now have eight different menus.

Contact your child’s school to get the website information for the school’s menu.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the Disabled American Veterans Chapte ...
Vendors needed for Pahrump Veterans Stand Down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The men and women who have given their service to the country in the U.S armed forces have a special place in the hearts of many and giving back to veterans is a cause that attracts much support in the local community.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times First place for Judge's Choice at the 2nd Annual Taco Fest ...
Huge turnout for 2nd Annual Pahrump Taco Fest
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident and well-known television reporter Deanna O’Donnell is used to playing the role of observer and covering the stories, but this past Saturday the script was flipped when O’Donnell and her 2019 Taco Fest team were the story.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Remember whoopie pies? If a cake, a cookie, f ...
Divas on a Dime: Introducing four different ways to make whoopie!
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nestled snugly between “BBQ-flavored-everything time” and “peppermint-flavored-everything time” we have my personal favorite – “pumpkin-spice-flavored-everything time”! This week I have a wonderful dessert overflowing with the nectar of the pumpkin spice gods.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Free filings, teeth extractions and cleanings were offered a ...
Health care reaches those in need at Pahrump clinic
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Regardless of age, background or financial situation, one of the most important aspects of a person’s life is their health.