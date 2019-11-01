42°F
Community

List: Nye County school menu

Staff Report
November 1, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Beginning last this month, weekly menus for the Nye County School District are no longer is included in the Pahrump Valley Times.

The school district will be going to a new cloud-based program, which allows all to have an application that shows all of the menus. In past years, they basically had the same menus for all schools but now have eight different menus.

Contact your child’s school to get the website information for the school’s menu.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Highway 160 in Pahrump is one of the highways that is now su ...
Nye County sign code proposal elicits outrage
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is currently considering overhauling its signage ordinance for the Pahrump Regional Planning District and many of the initially proposed changes sparked frustration from the local business community.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Halloween can leave us with an overabundance ...
Divas on a Dime: Creative uses for leftover Halloween candy
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Thursday was Halloween and you know what that means? Today is National Eat Your Kid’s Candy While They’re at School Day! I’m (sort of) kidding. I love all the holidays, but this one can leave us with an overabundance of candy and that’s the very definition of “too much of a good thing.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School Principal George Campnell, at ri ...
Pahrump Valley High school students receive acclaim
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

More than three dozen Pahrump Valley High School students recently earned a prestigious honor, as they were named to the National Honor Society.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times On Tuesday, Oct. 29 Soroptimist International of the Pahrump ...
Pahrump Soroptimists make very special donation
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When a child has been abused or neglected and enters the foster care system, it can be a frightening, stressful and saddening experience. Many times foster youth can feel bereft of all they have always known and unstable in a changing world but the involvement of a personal advocate can help ease these difficult emotions.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Participating Pahrump Arts Council Artists: from left to ri ...
Pahrump library hosting art event
Staff Report

Works created by Pahrump Arts Council members during the “Eye of the Beholder” workshop held in early October are currently on exhibit at the Pahrump Community Library through Jan. 10, organizers announced this week.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Antique cars decorated with Halloween pump ...
Beatty Days a success despite blustery weather
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“A rip snorter,” is how Beatty Town Board Chairman Dick Gardner described Beatty Days 2019, and board member Randy Reed commented on the “good turnout.”

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health named ...
Nevada’s Lou Ruvo brain center works to improve lives of caregivers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

An unexpected illness or injury for an individual can bring sweeping changes for that person’s life and well-being. Alongside that person is oftentimes an individual or group of people that live the illness or disease with them as caregivers.