List: Nye County school menu

Staff Report
November 15, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Weekly menus for the Nye County School District are no longer included in the Pahrump Valley Times.

The school district will be going to a new cloud-based program, which allows all to have an application that shows all of the menus. In past years, they basically had the same menus for all schools but now have eight different menus.

Contact your child’s school to get the website information for the school’s menu.

