List: Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 5 – October 9.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Kielbasa with peppers and onions, garlic noodles, broccoli, fruit salad;

Tuesday – Shepherd’s pie, spinach, muffin, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, squash, cucumber salad, biscuit with honey, fruit cup;

Thursday – Baked salmon, rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit, cake, soup;

Friday – Beef stew, green beans, apple crisp.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 5 – October 9.

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 5 – October 9.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – BBQ beef on a bun, ranch beans, diced tomato salad with sweet onions and Italian dressing, peach dump cake;

Tuesday – Lemon-crusted chicken breast, garlin mashed potatoes, steamed mixed veggies, garden salad, fruit;

Wednesday – French bread pizza with veggies and sausage, oven-baked fries, salad with dressing, fruit;

Thursday – Salmon patty, macaroni and cheese, steamed peas and carrots, cucumber salad, yogurt;

Friday – *Breakfast* Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, fruit, orange juice.