LIST: Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 26 – October 30.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken in orange sauce, fried rice, salad, snow peas, pineapple salad;

Tuesday – Sloppy Joe, low-sodium chips, green beans, pasta salad, fruit, spice cake, soup;

Wednesday – Lemon baked fish, rice, peas, salad, fruit;

Thursday – Chili dog, Mexican corn, potato salad, fruit, soup;

Friday – CLOSED – NEVADA DAY.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 26 – October 30.

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 26 – October 30.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette, dinner roll, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday – Lemon baked fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, steamed peas and carrots, yogurt;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed corn, garden salad, fruit;

Thursday – Chicken pot pie, garden salad with dressing, tapioca pudding, fruit;

Friday – CLOSED – NEVADA DAY.