79°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

LIST: Senior Menus

October 23, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 26 – October 30.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken in orange sauce, fried rice, salad, snow peas, pineapple salad;

Tuesday – Sloppy Joe, low-sodium chips, green beans, pasta salad, fruit, spice cake, soup;

Wednesday – Lemon baked fish, rice, peas, salad, fruit;

Thursday – Chili dog, Mexican corn, potato salad, fruit, soup;

Friday – CLOSED – NEVADA DAY.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 26 – October 30.

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 26 – October 30.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette, dinner roll, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday – Lemon baked fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, steamed peas and carrots, yogurt;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed corn, garden salad, fruit;

Thursday – Chicken pot pie, garden salad with dressing, tapioca pudding, fruit;

Friday – CLOSED – NEVADA DAY.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Scott Hardy/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left, C Division champion Sheri Dilger, A ...
Pahrump pitchers sweep Group B at Oasis Fall Open
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Three pitchers from Pahrump swept the top spots in the Group B to highlight the Oasis Fall Open horseshoes tournament Saturday at Oasis Las Vegas RV Resort.

Additional $20M in PETS grant funds available
Additional $20M in PETS grant funds available
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office and the Governor’s Office of Economic of Development on Wednesday announced an additional infusion of $20 million in to the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support grant program, which opened for applicants Monday.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A kaleidoscope of colorful carrot varieties a ...
IN SEASON: Carrots, a kaleidoscope of colors, sizes and shapes
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Carrots are a pretty inexpensive vegetable to buy at the grocery store, and for this reason many gardeners do not grow them. I like to grow them because they come in beautiful varieties and can fit easily between other vegetables in the garden. That space would not be used otherwise so I like to make good use of it.

DJ Zuloaga/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lathan Dilger, left, and Audrey Study teamed to ...
Dilger, Study team to win Mike’s Midnight Madness
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association championships in Tonopah just weeks away, Pahrump pitchers have been getting ready by competing in both NSHPA-sanctioned tournaments and the more informal backyard series tournaments.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center