LIST: Senior Menus

November 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 9 – November 13.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit;

Tuesday – Smothered burrito, Mexi-corn, refried beans, cookies, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – CLOSED – VETERANS DAY;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, cauliflower, salad, whole wheat roll, yogurt with fruit, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 9 – November 13.

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too.

The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 9 – November 13.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, garden salad with Italian dressing, fruit;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, lemon bar;

Wednesday – CLOSED – VETERANS DAY;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, green salad with Italian dressing, fruit;

Friday – Biscuits and gravy, egg casserole, sausage links, blueberry muffin.

