LIST: Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 16 – November 20.
The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, carrots, pineapple cake;
Tuesday – Steak strips with onions, rice, green beans, roll, fruit salad, soup;
Wednesday – Baked chicken, potatoes, veggie medley, whole wheat bread, applesauce;
Thursday – Lemon-baked fish, brown rice, mixed veggies, salad, brownie, cream of broccoli soup;
Friday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, fruit.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 16 – November 20.
The Beatty Senior Center is closed for congregate services indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 16 – November 20.
The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.
Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with onion and peppers on a bun, oven fries, garden salad, cookie;
Tuesday – Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, steamed vegetable, coleslaw, yogurt with fruit;
Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, birthday cake;
Thursday – BBQ chicken, baked beans, steamed vegetable, dinner roll, fruit;
Friday – French toast sticks, scrambled eggs with veggies and cheese, fruit, orange juice.