LIST: Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 16 – November 20.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, carrots, pineapple cake;

Tuesday – Steak strips with onions, rice, green beans, roll, fruit salad, soup;

Wednesday – Baked chicken, potatoes, veggie medley, whole wheat bread, applesauce;

Thursday – Lemon-baked fish, brown rice, mixed veggies, salad, brownie, cream of broccoli soup;

Friday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 16 – November 20.

The Beatty Senior Center is closed for congregate services indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 16 – November 20.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with onion and peppers on a bun, oven fries, garden salad, cookie;

Tuesday – Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, steamed vegetable, coleslaw, yogurt with fruit;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, birthday cake;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, baked beans, steamed vegetable, dinner roll, fruit;

Friday – French toast sticks, scrambled eggs with veggies and cheese, fruit, orange juice.