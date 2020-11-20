LIST: Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 23 – November 27.
The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered.
Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit;
Tuesday – Tacos with salsa, guacamole, broccoli/cauliflower, Mexi-corn, fruit;
Wednesday – Thanksgiving Dinner: Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, roll, fruit salad;
Thursday – CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING;
Friday – CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 23 – November 27.
The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020.
They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too.
The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 23 – November 27.
The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.
Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.
Monday – Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, pie;
Tuesday – Sloppy Joe on a bun, ranch beans, coleslaw, dump cake;
Wednesday – Turkey pot pie, garden salad with dressing, dinner roll, fruit;
Thursday – CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING;
Friday – CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.