68°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
Community

LIST: Senior Menus

November 20, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 23 – November 27.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered.

Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit;

Tuesday – Tacos with salsa, guacamole, broccoli/cauliflower, Mexi-corn, fruit;

Wednesday – Thanksgiving Dinner: Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, roll, fruit salad;

Thursday – CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING;

Friday – CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 23 – November 27.

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020.

They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too.

The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 23 – November 27.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, pie;

Tuesday – Sloppy Joe on a bun, ranch beans, coleslaw, dump cake;

Wednesday – Turkey pot pie, garden salad with dressing, dinner roll, fruit;

Thursday – CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING;

Friday – CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pahrump Gunfighters ...
Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Volunteer Leonid Tuiasosopo, left, and Nicole McKinney, r ...
COVID restrictions will not stop Three Square Food Bank
Staff Report

In response to recent developments regarding COVID-19, Three Square Food Bank will continue efforts to ensure Southern Nevadans in need have access to nutritious food while strictly adhering to state and local mandates, directives and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In my garden, nothing is more highly anticipa ...
IN SEASON: November bulbs bring April flowers
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Years ago, when I lived in Alaska, I was driving to work one morning at the end of a frigid winter. The thaw had given way to greenery and by mid-May the sun had fully returned after a winter of darkness. As I passed a stand of pine trees, I suddenly noticed to my left a field brimming in green and purple.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Bill Neilson, 75, of Pahrump, takes his turn while his wife, ...
Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club offers fun with dash of competition
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bill Neilson stepped up to the foul line on Lane 16 of the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. He’s one of dozens of bowlers who turned out Sunday for the monthly Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club tournament.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Terri Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times One of my favorite ways to arrange hollyhocks is as a centra ...
IN SEASON: Creating a showy flowerbed display with hollyhocks as the main attraction
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A few years ago, I was renting a small home in Las Vegas with a kitchen window that looked out over the backyard of several neighbors. It was tough economic times and most of those homes were in foreclosure. The backyards were a bit of an eyesore but there was one exception, a yard filled with a miniature meadow of tall stalks filled with colorful delicate flowers.