32°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

LIST: Senior Menus

December 18, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 21 – December 25.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot salad, fruit;

Tuesday – Italian beef and rice, salad, carrots, spiced applesauce, soup;

Wednesday – Christmas dinner: Ham, yams, broccoli casserole, roll, fruit salad;

Thursday – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS;

Friday – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 21 – December 25

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 21 – December 25.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, garden salad with Italian dressing, Christmas cookie;

Tuesday – Chicken with rice and broccoli casserole, steamed carrots, fresh spinach with balsamic vinaigrette, fruit;

Wednesday – Beef stew, biscuits, garden salad, birthday cake;

Thursday – Baked ham, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, pineapple chunks, Christmas brownie;

Friday – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left, tournament champion Ellie Miller, ...
Miller, Salzwimmer, Dilger win divisions in Pahrump horseshoes tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Ellie Miller of Richfield, Utah defeated Steve Lopez of Kingman, Arizona in a playoff to capture the tournament championship Saturday at the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association’s fourth annual Christmas Tree Open at Petrack Park.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juanita Martinez, left, picks out a grab-bag prize during t ...
Gulley, O’Herron win Turkey Bowl at Pahrump Nugget
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Randy Gulley rolled a 985 series to win the third annual 9-pin no-tap Turkey Bowl Tournament on Nov. 26 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menu

Pahrump Senior Center

Ron and Sonja Cordova/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ron and Sonja Cordova put their large ...
Times seeks entrants for Christmas light displays for 2020
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents that get into the Christmas spirit and want to show it with large displays of lights are needed for the 2020 self-guided tour of town.

Getty Images
Small Business Saturday returns in Nye
Staff Report

Nye County will celebrate another year of Small Business Saturday, with Nye County commissioners formally declaring the event in 2019.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Captain Anthony Barnes with Cox’s David Diers, with $100 ...
Salvation Army receives money, turkeys from Cox
Staff Report

Cox Communications recently presented $100,000 and 100 frozen turkeys to the Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across ...
Virtual summit aims to reduce threat of wildfires
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will be presenting a virtual summit aimed at helping communities adapt to the existence of wildfires.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pahrump Gunfighters ...
Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.