LIST: Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 21 – December 25.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot salad, fruit;

Tuesday – Italian beef and rice, salad, carrots, spiced applesauce, soup;

Wednesday – Christmas dinner: Ham, yams, broccoli casserole, roll, fruit salad;

Thursday – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS;

Friday – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 21 – December 25

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 21 – December 25.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, garden salad with Italian dressing, Christmas cookie;

Tuesday – Chicken with rice and broccoli casserole, steamed carrots, fresh spinach with balsamic vinaigrette, fruit;

Wednesday – Beef stew, biscuits, garden salad, birthday cake;

Thursday – Baked ham, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, pineapple chunks, Christmas brownie;

Friday – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS.