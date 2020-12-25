58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Community

LIST: Senior Menus

December 25, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 28 – January 1.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, yogurt pie;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, baked squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit with honey, fruit;

Wednesday – Pork and green beans, rice pilaf, carrots, pudding;

Thursday – BBQ ribs, baked potato, broccoli, banana split parfait, soup;

Friday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 28 – January 1

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site.

Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too.

The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 28 – January 1.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, butternut squash, garden salad, fruit;

Tuesday – Turkey and gravy over stuffing, corn, cranberry sauce, peaches;

Wednesday – Spinach lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic bread, yogurt;

Thursday – Bratwurst with roll, sauerkraut, crispy oven fries, fruit cocktail cake;

Friday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Terry Dofner rolled one of two 300 games Satur ...
Neese, Attebery win divisions in PVTBC 9-pin no-tap tournament
Staff Report

Mary Neese and Annette Attebery won their divisions and Attebery and Troy Smith Jr. won side pots Saturday at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s 9-pin no-tap tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left, tournament champion Ellie Miller, ...
Miller, Salzwimmer, Dilger win divisions in Pahrump horseshoes tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Ellie Miller of Richfield, Utah defeated Steve Lopez of Kingman, Arizona in a playoff to capture the tournament championship Saturday at the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association’s fourth annual Christmas Tree Open at Petrack Park.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juanita Martinez, left, picks out a grab-bag prize during t ...
Gulley, O’Herron win Turkey Bowl at Pahrump Nugget
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Randy Gulley rolled a 985 series to win the third annual 9-pin no-tap Turkey Bowl Tournament on Nov. 26 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menu

Pahrump Senior Center

Ron and Sonja Cordova/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ron and Sonja Cordova put their large ...
Times seeks entrants for Christmas light displays for 2020
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents that get into the Christmas spirit and want to show it with large displays of lights are needed for the 2020 self-guided tour of town.

Getty Images
Small Business Saturday returns in Nye
Staff Report

Nye County will celebrate another year of Small Business Saturday, with Nye County commissioners formally declaring the event in 2019.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Captain Anthony Barnes with Cox’s David Diers, with $100 ...
Salvation Army receives money, turkeys from Cox
Staff Report

Cox Communications recently presented $100,000 and 100 frozen turkeys to the Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across ...
Virtual summit aims to reduce threat of wildfires
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will be presenting a virtual summit aimed at helping communities adapt to the existence of wildfires.