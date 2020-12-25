LIST: Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 28 – January 1.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, yogurt pie;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, baked squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit with honey, fruit;

Wednesday – Pork and green beans, rice pilaf, carrots, pudding;

Thursday – BBQ ribs, baked potato, broccoli, banana split parfait, soup;

Friday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 28 – January 1

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site.

Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too.

The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 28 – January 1.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, butternut squash, garden salad, fruit;

Tuesday – Turkey and gravy over stuffing, corn, cranberry sauce, peaches;

Wednesday – Spinach lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic bread, yogurt;

Thursday – Bratwurst with roll, sauerkraut, crispy oven fries, fruit cocktail cake;

Friday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR.