LIST: Senior menus for Amargosa and Pahrump centers

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 31 – September 4.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, peas, apple salad, mixed fruit;

Tuesday – Pork roast, stuffing, gravy, veggie medley, whole wheat roll, applesauce, soup;

Wednesday – Swedish meatballs, noodles, carrots, whole wheat roll, apple crisp;

Thursday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato, green beans, cornbread, salad, pears, soup;

Friday – Labor Day BBQ – Hamburgers, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, cake.

Beatty Senior Center

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 31 – September 4.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Hamburger patty on bun with cheese/lettuce/tomato, oven-baked fries, yogurt with fruit;

Tuesday – Lemon-crusted chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, steamed mixed veggies, fruit, yogurt;

Wednesday – Pork loin roast, potatoes au gratin, steamed peas, garden salad with dressing, applesauce;

Thursday – BBQ beef on bun, baked beans, oven fries, tomato/onion salad, fruit;

Friday – *Breakfast* Scrambled eggs with veggies and cheese, low-sodium bacon, hash brown casserole, fruit, orange juice.