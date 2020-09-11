68°F
Community

LIST: Senior menus for Amargosa and Pahrump centers

September 11, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 13 – September 18.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, peas, apple salad, mixed fruit;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Pulled pork sandwich, macaroni salad, baby carrots, spice cake;

Thursday – Beef tips with mushrooms, rice, Brussels sprouts, blueberry muffin, soup;

Friday – Baked fish, French baked potatoes, coleslaw, salad, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 14 – September 18.

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 14 – September 18.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, potato salad, whole wheat dinner roll, strawberries;

Tuesday – Beef taco with salsa/lettuce/cheese/sour cream/guacamole, Mexican corn, ranch beans, fruit;

Wednesday – Spinach lasagna, garden salad with lite Italian dressing, garlic bread, chocolate cake;

Thursday – Meatball sub with sauce and mozzarella, steamed cauliflower, garden salad with dressing, yogurt;

Friday – *Breakfast* French toast, hash browns, sausage links, strawberries, orange juice.

