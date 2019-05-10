List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

May 10, 2019 - 7:00 am

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 13 – May 17.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, baby carrots, spinach salad, yogurt pie, veggie soup;

Tuesday – Beef enchiladas, salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour pork, rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, peaches, soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Friday – Turkey sub, lettuce/tomato/onion, cucumber salad, low-sodium chips, fruit, pinto bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise classes, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; Red Hatters Book Club, 1-3 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson seminar, 10 a.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Friends’ Day Out, 11:30 a.m., call Jan at 775-253-5791 for info.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 13 – May 17.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – BBQ pulled pork with bun, oven fries, broccoli salad, pears, cookie;

Tuesday – *Mother’s Day* – Chicken Parmesan, tossed salad, pineapple chunks, green beans, strawberry cheesecake;

Wednesday – Brats on whole wheat bun, sauerkraut, baked beans, mixed veggies, melon;

Thursday – Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed veggies, orange spinach salad, whole wheat roll, banana;

Friday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, black beans, orange spinach salad, fresh fruit.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 13 – May 17.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Chef’s Salad with ham/turkey/veggies/shredded cheese, whole wheat wafer crackers, low-sodium ranch dressing, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing, strawberries;

Wednesday – Liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed carrots, whole wheat roll, orange slices;

Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Friday – Waffles with peaches and cream, low-sodium sausage links, scrambled eggs, oatmeal with raisins, orange juice.