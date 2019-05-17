List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 20 – May 24.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Sloppy joe, cooked carrots, bean salad, fruit, soup;

Tuesday – Caribbean chicken, rice pilaf, orange spinach salad, baked apples, 7-bean soup;

Wednesday – Low-sodium kielbasa, parsley potatoes, sauerkraut, whole wheat roll, peach crisp, veggie soup;

Thursday – Pork chop, stuffing, Brussel sprouts, apple dessert, bean soup;

Friday – Hamburger/low-sodium hotdog, whole wheat bun, potato salad, coleslaw, ice cream, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise classes, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting/crocheting group) 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Friends’ Day Out, 11:30 a.m., call Jan at 775-253-5791 for info.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 20 – May 24.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, cracked wheat bread, bananas and pears;

Wednesday – Lemon crunch fish, long grain brown rice, peas, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing, grapes;

Thursday – Beef patty on bun, baked beans, tomatoes/onion/lettuce, mayo/ketchup, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe chunks;

Friday – Mexican casserole, home fries with veggies, low-sodium bacon, wheat tortillas, fresh fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 20 – May 24.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Egg salad on toasted whole wheat bagel thin, tomatoes vinaigrette, tropical fruit cup, vegetable beef soup;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, orange marmalade, cantaloupe;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, pears, cookie;

Thursday – Pizza, steamed spinach, peaches, spring mix salad with chickpeas, pudding;

Friday – Potato crunch fish, tater tots, coleslaw, green beans, mixed fruit.