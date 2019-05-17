List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 20 – May 24.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Sloppy joe, cooked carrots, bean salad, fruit, soup;
Tuesday – Caribbean chicken, rice pilaf, orange spinach salad, baked apples, 7-bean soup;
Wednesday – Low-sodium kielbasa, parsley potatoes, sauerkraut, whole wheat roll, peach crisp, veggie soup;
Thursday – Pork chop, stuffing, Brussel sprouts, apple dessert, bean soup;
Friday – Hamburger/low-sodium hotdog, whole wheat bun, potato salad, coleslaw, ice cream, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise classes, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting/crocheting group) 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Friends’ Day Out, 11:30 a.m., call Jan at 775-253-5791 for info.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 20 – May 24.
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, cracked wheat bread, bananas and pears;
Wednesday – Lemon crunch fish, long grain brown rice, peas, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing, grapes;
Thursday – Beef patty on bun, baked beans, tomatoes/onion/lettuce, mayo/ketchup, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe chunks;
Friday – Mexican casserole, home fries with veggies, low-sodium bacon, wheat tortillas, fresh fruit.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 20 – May 24.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Egg salad on toasted whole wheat bagel thin, tomatoes vinaigrette, tropical fruit cup, vegetable beef soup;
Tuesday – Baked pork chop, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, orange marmalade, cantaloupe;
Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, pears, cookie;
Thursday – Pizza, steamed spinach, peaches, spring mix salad with chickpeas, pudding;
Friday – Potato crunch fish, tater tots, coleslaw, green beans, mixed fruit.