List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 27- May 31.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Closed – Memorial Day;
Tuesday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, mixed green salad, carrot salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Beef pot roast, potatoes and carrots, salad, fresh fruit, split pea soup;
Thursday – Chicken Caesar salad, apple salad, muffin, carrots and celery sticks, gumbo soup;
Friday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn salad, fruit, black-eyed pea soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Closed – Memorial Day;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting/crocheting group) 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Friends’ Day Out, 11:30 a.m., call Jan at 775-253-5791 for info; HealthCare partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 27 – May 31.
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Closed – Memorial Day;
Tuesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, whole wheat bread, cookie;
Wednesday – Tuna salad on whole wheat toast, oven fried potatoes, green peas, mixed salad, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, whole wheat roll, strawberry-banana yogurt, strawberries;
Friday – Whole wheat pancakes with bananas, low-sodium sausage links, hash browns, fresh fruit, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 27 – May 31.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Closed – Memorial Day;
Tuesday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/onion/lettuce, baked beans, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe, ice cream;
Wednesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, oven roasted broccoli, tossed green salad, pears;
Thursday – Barbecued chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, peas and carrots, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;
Friday – Low-sodium BLT sandwich on whole wheat bread, layered salad, peaches, gelatin dessert.