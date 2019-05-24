List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 27- May 31.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Closed – Memorial Day;

Tuesday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, mixed green salad, carrot salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Beef pot roast, potatoes and carrots, salad, fresh fruit, split pea soup;

Thursday – Chicken Caesar salad, apple salad, muffin, carrots and celery sticks, gumbo soup;

Friday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn salad, fruit, black-eyed pea soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Closed – Memorial Day;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting/crocheting group) 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Friends’ Day Out, 11:30 a.m., call Jan at 775-253-5791 for info; HealthCare partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 27 – May 31.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Closed – Memorial Day;

Tuesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, whole wheat bread, cookie;

Wednesday – Tuna salad on whole wheat toast, oven fried potatoes, green peas, mixed salad, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, whole wheat roll, strawberry-banana yogurt, strawberries;

Friday – Whole wheat pancakes with bananas, low-sodium sausage links, hash browns, fresh fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 27 – May 31.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Closed – Memorial Day;

Tuesday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/onion/lettuce, baked beans, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe, ice cream;

Wednesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, oven roasted broccoli, tossed green salad, pears;

Thursday – Barbecued chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, peas and carrots, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Friday – Low-sodium BLT sandwich on whole wheat bread, layered salad, peaches, gelatin dessert.