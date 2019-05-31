List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

May 31, 2019 - 7:00 am

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 3- June 7.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with noodles, spinach, salad, banana, soup;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Beef stroganoff, squash, orange-spinach salad, fruit, soup;

Thursday – Chicken tacos, Spanish rice, Mexican corn, salsa, spice cake, pinto bean soup;

Friday – Battered cod, French baked potatoes, cucumber salad, yogurt pie, tomato basil soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Veterans’ portraits, 9 a.m. -12 p.m.; Desert View Hospital monthly birthday cake celebrating all June birthdays, 11 a.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting/crocheting group) 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 3 – June 7.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, baked squash, orange-spinach salad, plums or fruit in season;

Tuesday – Italian fried chicken, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, fresh orange sections, spaghetti, garden salad with fat-free low-sodium Italian dressing;

Wednesday – BBQ pulled pork on hoagie roll, potato salad with low-fat mayonnaise and celery, beets in orange sauce, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – Chicken salad with grapes and walnuts on whole wheat or sourdough bread, cream of broccoli soup, low-sodium whole wheat crackers, fresh fruit;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with sausage, scrambled eggs, mixed veggies, salsa and cheese, orange juice, whole wheat bagel with low-fat cream cheese.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 3 – June 7.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Oven fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, fresh fruit, whole wheat roll;

Tuesday – Beef tacos, Spanish rice, Mexicorn, refried beans, pears;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad, mandarin oranges, oatmeal muffin square, lentil soup;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie with mixed veggies, spinach salad, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, peas, long-grain brown rice, tossed salad, grapes.