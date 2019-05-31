List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 3- June 7.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with noodles, spinach, salad, banana, soup;
Tuesday – Baked pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Beef stroganoff, squash, orange-spinach salad, fruit, soup;
Thursday – Chicken tacos, Spanish rice, Mexican corn, salsa, spice cake, pinto bean soup;
Friday – Battered cod, French baked potatoes, cucumber salad, yogurt pie, tomato basil soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Veterans’ portraits, 9 a.m. -12 p.m.; Desert View Hospital monthly birthday cake celebrating all June birthdays, 11 a.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting/crocheting group) 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 3 – June 7.
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, baked squash, orange-spinach salad, plums or fruit in season;
Tuesday – Italian fried chicken, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, fresh orange sections, spaghetti, garden salad with fat-free low-sodium Italian dressing;
Wednesday – BBQ pulled pork on hoagie roll, potato salad with low-fat mayonnaise and celery, beets in orange sauce, peanut butter cookie;
Thursday – Chicken salad with grapes and walnuts on whole wheat or sourdough bread, cream of broccoli soup, low-sodium whole wheat crackers, fresh fruit;
Friday – Breakfast burrito with sausage, scrambled eggs, mixed veggies, salsa and cheese, orange juice, whole wheat bagel with low-fat cream cheese.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 3 – June 7.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Oven fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, fresh fruit, whole wheat roll;
Tuesday – Beef tacos, Spanish rice, Mexicorn, refried beans, pears;
Wednesday – Chef’s salad, mandarin oranges, oatmeal muffin square, lentil soup;
Thursday – Shepherd’s pie with mixed veggies, spinach salad, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, peas, long-grain brown rice, tossed salad, grapes.