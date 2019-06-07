List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 10- June 14.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Shepherd’s pie, corn, salad, fruit, lentil soup;
Tuesday – Italian rice and beef, salad, carrots, spiced applesauce, soup;
Wednesday – Egg rolls, fried rice, broccoli, fresh fruit, egg drop soup;
Thursday – Herb-baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, salad, carrot cake, black-eyed pea soup;
Friday – BBQ pork ribs, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit, marble cake, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 10 – June 14.
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with pepper and onion; elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad with low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana;
Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;
Wednesday – Lemon-baked fish, long-grain brown rice, green peas, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing, grapes;
Thursday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables; garden salad with low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt, peaches;
Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, oatmeal with raisins.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 10 – June 14.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Low-sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese on whole-wheat bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches;
Tuesday – Lasagna, roasted vegetables, garlic bread, mixed fruit, salad bar with chickpeas, birthday cake;
Wednesday – Turkey bean burrito, corn, mixed green salad, mixed fruit cup;
Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken with peppers, brown rice, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges;
Friday – Brats on whole wheat bun, sauerkraut, baked beans, oven-roasted cauliflower, fresh fruit.