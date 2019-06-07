List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 10- June 14.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, corn, salad, fruit, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Italian rice and beef, salad, carrots, spiced applesauce, soup;

Wednesday – Egg rolls, fried rice, broccoli, fresh fruit, egg drop soup;

Thursday – Herb-baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, salad, carrot cake, black-eyed pea soup;

Friday – BBQ pork ribs, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit, marble cake, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 10 – June 14.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with pepper and onion; elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad with low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Wednesday – Lemon-baked fish, long-grain brown rice, green peas, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing, grapes;

Thursday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables; garden salad with low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt, peaches;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, oatmeal with raisins.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 10 – June 14.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Low-sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese on whole-wheat bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches;

Tuesday – Lasagna, roasted vegetables, garlic bread, mixed fruit, salad bar with chickpeas, birthday cake;

Wednesday – Turkey bean burrito, corn, mixed green salad, mixed fruit cup;

Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken with peppers, brown rice, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges;

Friday – Brats on whole wheat bun, sauerkraut, baked beans, oven-roasted cauliflower, fresh fruit.