Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

June 14, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 17- June 21.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, glazed baby carrots, fruit, ice cream, northern bean soup;

Tuesday – Cold roast beef sub, lettuce/tomato/onion, pea salad, fruit, cream of mushroom soup;

Wednesday – Pork and green beans, rice pilaf, cauliflower, apple crisp, white bean soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, whole wheat bread, green peas, brown rice, salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 17 – June 21.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, mixed green salad, carrot-raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, baked bananas;

Tuesday – Alaskan salmon, baked potato with sour cream, steamed cauliflower, mixed green salad, low-sodium Italian dressing;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – Pork chops with apple rings, brown rice pilaf, garden salad with tangy yogurt dressing, dinner roll, zucchini squash slices, mandarin oranges;

Friday – Waffles with strawberries and whipped cream, home fries with green chilies and onion, low-sodium bacon, applesauce-blueberry muffin, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 17 – June 21.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed veggies, garlic toast, colorful salad, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – BBQ ribs, baked beans, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, fruit cobbler;

Wednesday – Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, black beans, mixed green salad, peaches;

Thursday – Baked stuffed pork chop, baked yams, peas, garden salad, fruit cocktail;

Friday – Turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream, split pea soup, fresh orange.

