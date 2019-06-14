List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 17- June 21.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, glazed baby carrots, fruit, ice cream, northern bean soup;

Tuesday – Cold roast beef sub, lettuce/tomato/onion, pea salad, fruit, cream of mushroom soup;

Wednesday – Pork and green beans, rice pilaf, cauliflower, apple crisp, white bean soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, whole wheat bread, green peas, brown rice, salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 17 – June 21.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, mixed green salad, carrot-raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, baked bananas;

Tuesday – Alaskan salmon, baked potato with sour cream, steamed cauliflower, mixed green salad, low-sodium Italian dressing;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – Pork chops with apple rings, brown rice pilaf, garden salad with tangy yogurt dressing, dinner roll, zucchini squash slices, mandarin oranges;

Friday – Waffles with strawberries and whipped cream, home fries with green chilies and onion, low-sodium bacon, applesauce-blueberry muffin, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 17 – June 21.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed veggies, garlic toast, colorful salad, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – BBQ ribs, baked beans, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, fruit cobbler;

Wednesday – Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, black beans, mixed green salad, peaches;

Thursday – Baked stuffed pork chop, baked yams, peas, garden salad, fruit cocktail;

Friday – Turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream, split pea soup, fresh orange.