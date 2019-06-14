List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 17- June 21.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, glazed baby carrots, fruit, ice cream, northern bean soup;
Tuesday – Cold roast beef sub, lettuce/tomato/onion, pea salad, fruit, cream of mushroom soup;
Wednesday – Pork and green beans, rice pilaf, cauliflower, apple crisp, white bean soup;
Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, whole wheat bread, green peas, brown rice, salad, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 17 – June 21.
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, mixed green salad, carrot-raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, baked bananas;
Tuesday – Alaskan salmon, baked potato with sour cream, steamed cauliflower, mixed green salad, low-sodium Italian dressing;
Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Thursday – Pork chops with apple rings, brown rice pilaf, garden salad with tangy yogurt dressing, dinner roll, zucchini squash slices, mandarin oranges;
Friday – Waffles with strawberries and whipped cream, home fries with green chilies and onion, low-sodium bacon, applesauce-blueberry muffin, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 17 – June 21.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed veggies, garlic toast, colorful salad, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – BBQ ribs, baked beans, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, fruit cobbler;
Wednesday – Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, black beans, mixed green salad, peaches;
Thursday – Baked stuffed pork chop, baked yams, peas, garden salad, fruit cocktail;
Friday – Turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, cucumbers in sour cream, split pea soup, fresh orange.