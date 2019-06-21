List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 24- June 28.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, hash browns, fruit cup, bean soup;
Tuesday – Penne pasta and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight, soup;
Wednesday – Ham steak, au gratin potatoes, asparagus, salad, fruit with yogurt, split pea soup;
Thursday – Chili cheese dog, French baked potatoes, carrot salad, fruit fluff, veggie soup;
Friday – Turkey pot pie, salad, 7-grain bread, fruit cup, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (crocheting and knitting group), 10 a.m.; NyE Coalition seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 24 – June 28.
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, oven-fried potatoes, baby carrots, fruit cocktail;
Tuesday – Chicken cacciatore, herbed veggie medley, cucumbers in sour cream, whole wheat dinner roll, citrus delight;
Wednesday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad, salad dressing, mandarin orange, gingerbread;
Thursday – Lasagna with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, garlic bread;
Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs with veggies, hash browns, oatmeal, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 24 – June 28.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches;
Tuesday – Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, mandarin oranges;
Wednesday – Tuna salad sandwich, yellow squash slices, cantaloupe, lentil soup;
Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, strawberry-banana yogurt, colorful salad;
Friday – Chicken salad sandwich, baby carrots, celery sticks, banana, minestrone soup.