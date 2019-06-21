List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 24- June 28.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, hash browns, fruit cup, bean soup;

Tuesday – Penne pasta and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight, soup;

Wednesday – Ham steak, au gratin potatoes, asparagus, salad, fruit with yogurt, split pea soup;

Thursday – Chili cheese dog, French baked potatoes, carrot salad, fruit fluff, veggie soup;

Friday – Turkey pot pie, salad, 7-grain bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (crocheting and knitting group), 10 a.m.; NyE Coalition seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 24 – June 28.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, oven-fried potatoes, baby carrots, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday – Chicken cacciatore, herbed veggie medley, cucumbers in sour cream, whole wheat dinner roll, citrus delight;

Wednesday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad, salad dressing, mandarin orange, gingerbread;

Thursday – Lasagna with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, garlic bread;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs with veggies, hash browns, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 24 – June 28.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches;

Tuesday – Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday – Tuna salad sandwich, yellow squash slices, cantaloupe, lentil soup;

Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, strawberry-banana yogurt, colorful salad;

Friday – Chicken salad sandwich, baby carrots, celery sticks, banana, minestrone soup.