List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

June 21, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 24- June 28.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, hash browns, fruit cup, bean soup;

Tuesday – Penne pasta and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight, soup;

Wednesday – Ham steak, au gratin potatoes, asparagus, salad, fruit with yogurt, split pea soup;

Thursday – Chili cheese dog, French baked potatoes, carrot salad, fruit fluff, veggie soup;

Friday – Turkey pot pie, salad, 7-grain bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (crocheting and knitting group), 10 a.m.; NyE Coalition seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 24 – June 28.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, oven-fried potatoes, baby carrots, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday – Chicken cacciatore, herbed veggie medley, cucumbers in sour cream, whole wheat dinner roll, citrus delight;

Wednesday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad, salad dressing, mandarin orange, gingerbread;

Thursday – Lasagna with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, garlic bread;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs with veggies, hash browns, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 24 – June 28.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches;

Tuesday – Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday – Tuna salad sandwich, yellow squash slices, cantaloupe, lentil soup;

Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, strawberry-banana yogurt, colorful salad;

Friday – Chicken salad sandwich, baby carrots, celery sticks, banana, minestrone soup.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times KNYE 95.1 F.M station owner Karen Jackson is hosting a 20th ...
Pahrump radio station owner hosting anniversary party
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

KNYE 95.1 F.M owner Karen Jackson is reminding the entire Pahrump community to reserve some time on Saturday, June 22, as she is hosting the radio station’s 20-year anniversary party.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - The buzz of power tools filled the air as volunteers ...
Pahrump bed build event a huge success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosted its nationwide Bunks Across America event on Saturday, June 15 and the Nye County chapter spent the day constructing new bunk beds for children who don’t have beds of their own.

Sheri's Ranch According to a spokesman for Sheri’s, the brothel is planning to add at least 5 ...
Sheri’s Ranch donates to Pahrump food pantry
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump-based legal brothel and resort Sheri’s Ranch made a donation to a local food pantry after harvesting from its on-site community orchard.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Harold Holbrook of Carson City pitches as Ken Jose of Tonopah ...
Holbrook, 79, rolls to horseshoes tournament championship
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Although eight of the 13 competitors Saturday at the Ho-Z Classic were from Pahrump, it was an elder statesman from Carson City who stole the show at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School graduate Bryce Odegard competed ...
Pahrump Valley grad Odegard fitting right in at College of Idaho
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bryce Odegard might be spending the summer working at his grandparents’ feed store, coping with the loneliness of a goat when two other goats get sold, but his mind is already on the trails.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This male cat is one of three felines brought in as owner-s ...
Pahrump Animal Shelter contract awarded to Desert Haven
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After delaying the decision regarding the operation contract for the Pahrump Animal Shelter due to missteps by the county in the bidding process and the need for clarification on certain bidding points, the Nye County Commission readdressed the item at its June 18 meeting.