List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 1- July 5.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Pork roast, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, whole wheat roll, pineapple cake, northern bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken broccoli rice, beet salad, muffin, fresh fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Hamburger and low-sodium hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, coleslaw, sherbet, veggie soup;

Thursday – Closed – Independence Day;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, squash, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; no haircuts;

Wednesday – Desert View Hospital celebration for birthdays; P-3 BBQ and seminar; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Closed – Independence Day;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Java Music Club, 11:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 1 – July 5.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Pesto Chicken Florentine, penne pasta, tossed salad, whole wheat roll, fresh strawberries;

Tuesday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles, orange-spinach salad, fresh fruit;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, pears, whole wheat roll, cookie;

Thursday – Closed – Independence Day

Friday – Pizza, steamed spinach, peaches, spring salad with chick peas, pudding.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 1 – July 5

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

NO INFORMATION ON THIS WEEK’S MENU AVAILABLE