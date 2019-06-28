List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 1- July 5.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Pork roast, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, whole wheat roll, pineapple cake, northern bean soup;
Tuesday – Chicken broccoli rice, beet salad, muffin, fresh fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Hamburger and low-sodium hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, coleslaw, sherbet, veggie soup;
Thursday – Closed – Independence Day;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, squash, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; no haircuts;
Wednesday – Desert View Hospital celebration for birthdays; P-3 BBQ and seminar; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Closed – Independence Day;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Java Music Club, 11:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 1 – July 5.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Pesto Chicken Florentine, penne pasta, tossed salad, whole wheat roll, fresh strawberries;
Tuesday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles, orange-spinach salad, fresh fruit;
Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, pears, whole wheat roll, cookie;
Thursday – Closed – Independence Day
Friday – Pizza, steamed spinach, peaches, spring salad with chick peas, pudding.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 1 – July 5
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
NO INFORMATION ON THIS WEEK’S MENU AVAILABLE