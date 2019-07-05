98°F
List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

July 5, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 8- July 12.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Hawaiian kielbasa, rice, broccoli, spinach salad, carrot cake, black-eyed pea soup;

Tuesday – Philly cheesesteak, potato salad, coleslaw, yogurt with fruit, navy bean soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;

Thursday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, baby carrots, peach crisp, northern bean soup;

Friday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Nevada Eye Institute Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting/crocheting group), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; Java Music Club, 11:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 8 – July 12.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – BLT sandwich, orange-spinach salad, pears, turkey bean soup;

Tuesday – Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, braised red cabbage, 7-grain bread, tangerine, birthday cake;

Wednesday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, California blend veggies, honeydew/cantaloupe, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Hamburgers with fixings, baked beans, macaroni salad, watermelon;

Friday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, peaches, whole wheat banana muffin, colorful salad.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 8 – July 12

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, baked squash, orange-spinach salad, plums or other fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Chicken enchiladas, taco chips with salsa, sour cream/guacamole, refried beans, fresh oranges;

Wednesday – BBQ pulled pork on hoagie roll, potato salad w/low-fat mayo, beets with orange sauce, baked beans, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – Chicken salad with grapes and walnuts on whole wheat or sourdough bread, cream of broccoli soup, low-sodium whole wheat crackers, fresh fruit;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs with veggies, hash browns, oatmeal with raisins, orange juice, fresh fruit.

