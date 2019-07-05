List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 8- July 12.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Hawaiian kielbasa, rice, broccoli, spinach salad, carrot cake, black-eyed pea soup;

Tuesday – Philly cheesesteak, potato salad, coleslaw, yogurt with fruit, navy bean soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;

Thursday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, baby carrots, peach crisp, northern bean soup;

Friday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Nevada Eye Institute Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting/crocheting group), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; Java Music Club, 11:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 8 – July 12.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – BLT sandwich, orange-spinach salad, pears, turkey bean soup;

Tuesday – Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, braised red cabbage, 7-grain bread, tangerine, birthday cake;

Wednesday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, California blend veggies, honeydew/cantaloupe, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Hamburgers with fixings, baked beans, macaroni salad, watermelon;

Friday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, peaches, whole wheat banana muffin, colorful salad.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 8 – July 12

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, baked squash, orange-spinach salad, plums or other fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Chicken enchiladas, taco chips with salsa, sour cream/guacamole, refried beans, fresh oranges;

Wednesday – BBQ pulled pork on hoagie roll, potato salad w/low-fat mayo, beets with orange sauce, baked beans, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – Chicken salad with grapes and walnuts on whole wheat or sourdough bread, cream of broccoli soup, low-sodium whole wheat crackers, fresh fruit;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs with veggies, hash browns, oatmeal with raisins, orange juice, fresh fruit.