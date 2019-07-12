List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 15- July 19.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chili, asparagus, cornbread, tossed salad, ice cream, soup;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, whole wheat bread, Jell-O with fruit, split pea soup;

Wednesday – Lemon pepper chicken, seasoned potatoes, cauliflower, oranges, whole wheat bread, veggie soup;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff, with whole wheat noodles, squash, spinach salad, fruit, soup;

Friday – Battered cod, baked fries, broccoli and cheese, garden salad, citrus delight, pinto bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Saul Rodriguez Medicare Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; ICAN Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Aloha Health Seminar, 10 a.m.; Java Music Club, 11:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 15 – July 19.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Creamed beef, herbed vegetable medley, baked potato, whole wheat bun, pineapple;

Tuesday – Beef enchilada casserole, Mexicorn, beans and rice, fresh fruit;

Wednesday – Fish tacos, shredded cabbage and lime, pico de gallo, black beans, orange slices, pudding;

Thursday – Lasagna, roasted veggies, garlic bread, peaches, salad bar with chick peas;

Friday – Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini with tomatoes, cornbread, fresh plum.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 15 – July 19

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, steamed baby carrots, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange sherbet;

Wednesday – Baked codfish, long-grain brown rice, green peas, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing, grapes;

Thursday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt/peaches;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with sausage, scrambled eggs, mixed veggies, salsa and cheese, whole wheat bagel with low-fat cream cheese.