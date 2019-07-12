List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 15- July 19.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Chili, asparagus, cornbread, tossed salad, ice cream, soup;
Tuesday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, whole wheat bread, Jell-O with fruit, split pea soup;
Wednesday – Lemon pepper chicken, seasoned potatoes, cauliflower, oranges, whole wheat bread, veggie soup;
Thursday – Beef stroganoff, with whole wheat noodles, squash, spinach salad, fruit, soup;
Friday – Battered cod, baked fries, broccoli and cheese, garden salad, citrus delight, pinto bean soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Saul Rodriguez Medicare Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; ICAN Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Aloha Health Seminar, 10 a.m.; Java Music Club, 11:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 15 – July 19.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Creamed beef, herbed vegetable medley, baked potato, whole wheat bun, pineapple;
Tuesday – Beef enchilada casserole, Mexicorn, beans and rice, fresh fruit;
Wednesday – Fish tacos, shredded cabbage and lime, pico de gallo, black beans, orange slices, pudding;
Thursday – Lasagna, roasted veggies, garlic bread, peaches, salad bar with chick peas;
Friday – Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini with tomatoes, cornbread, fresh plum.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 15 – July 19
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana;
Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, steamed baby carrots, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange sherbet;
Wednesday – Baked codfish, long-grain brown rice, green peas, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing, grapes;
Thursday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt/peaches;
Friday – Breakfast burrito with sausage, scrambled eggs, mixed veggies, salsa and cheese, whole wheat bagel with low-fat cream cheese.