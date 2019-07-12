96°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

July 12, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 15- July 19.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chili, asparagus, cornbread, tossed salad, ice cream, soup;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, whole wheat bread, Jell-O with fruit, split pea soup;

Wednesday – Lemon pepper chicken, seasoned potatoes, cauliflower, oranges, whole wheat bread, veggie soup;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff, with whole wheat noodles, squash, spinach salad, fruit, soup;

Friday – Battered cod, baked fries, broccoli and cheese, garden salad, citrus delight, pinto bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Saul Rodriguez Medicare Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; ICAN Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Aloha Health Seminar, 10 a.m.; Java Music Club, 11:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 15 – July 19.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Creamed beef, herbed vegetable medley, baked potato, whole wheat bun, pineapple;

Tuesday – Beef enchilada casserole, Mexicorn, beans and rice, fresh fruit;

Wednesday – Fish tacos, shredded cabbage and lime, pico de gallo, black beans, orange slices, pudding;

Thursday – Lasagna, roasted veggies, garlic bread, peaches, salad bar with chick peas;

Friday – Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini with tomatoes, cornbread, fresh plum.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 15 – July 19

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, steamed baby carrots, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange sherbet;

Wednesday – Baked codfish, long-grain brown rice, green peas, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing, grapes;

Thursday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt/peaches;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with sausage, scrambled eggs, mixed veggies, salsa and cheese, whole wheat bagel with low-fat cream cheese.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A look at the unoccupied Pahrump community swimming pool as s ...
Reward for info on pool vandalism in Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

A $500 reward is in place for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person/people responsible for vandalism that closed Pahrump’s Community Swimming Pool for four days starting on Independence Day, a government official said Wednesday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo of the 2018 Back to School Health Fair shows ...
Back to School Health Fair set for new location in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It may seem as if the summer vacation for Nye County students has only just begun but, with just one month left until children head back to their academic pursuits, it is already time for parents to begin readying their students for the return to school.

Roadtrip Nation/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Roadtrip Nation, a documentary-style TV sh ...
Opportunity opens for young adults seeking high-tech careers in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Recent high school graduates, high school students that are at least 18 and post-secondary students in Nevada dreaming big of entering careers in some of state’s emerging industries could get a chance to meet the people already living the reality in sectors such as mining, urban farming, advanced manufacturing and other fields.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Dok Hembree, left, who won the Saddle West Open Class B title ...
Frazier captures Saddle West Open horseshoes tournament in Pahrump
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The tournament was held at Petrack Park in Pahrump. The tournament was sponsored by Saddle West Hotel Casino RV Resort in Pahrump. So naturally, someone from Pahrump was the big winner.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
A sparkling spectacle lights up Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Residents and visitors of the Pahrump Valley were treated to a very exciting and dazzling spectacle in celebration of Independence Day, with the loud booming and bright sparkle of pyrotechnics filling the dark skies during the town of Pahrump’s annual fireworks show.