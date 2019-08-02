List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 5- August 9.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Sloppy joe, cauliflower, corn salad, banana, bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Roast beef sub, macaroni salad, low-sodium chips, lettuce/tomato/onion, sherbet, soup;

Thursday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, whole wheat bread, Jell-O with fruit, pea soup;

Friday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Infinity Hospice Seminar, “Vet to Vet”;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10 a.m.; True Care (Illuminations Home Health), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 5 – August 9.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, pears, pudding;

Tuesday – Lasagna, chopped spinach salad, whole wheat garlic bread, fresh orange;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, mandarin oranges, oatmeal date bar;

Thursday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon vegetables, spring salad, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans with bacon;

Friday – Tuna salad stuffed tomato, broccoli salad, pears, whole wheat roll.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 5 – August 9

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail in light syrup;

Tuesday – Tuna and olive salad with wagon wheel pasta and white beans and celery, oven fries, whole wheat dinner roll, in season fruit, deviled eggs;

Wednesday – Arroz con pollo, mixed vegetables, spinach salad, mixed berry cup, 7-grain bread;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed green salad, garlic bread, roasted Brussel sprouts, grapes, cheesecake with fruit;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown potatoes, low-sodium crisp bacon, fresh orange slices, bagels with cream cheese.