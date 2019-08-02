List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 5- August 9.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Sloppy joe, cauliflower, corn salad, banana, bean soup;
Tuesday – Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot salad, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Roast beef sub, macaroni salad, low-sodium chips, lettuce/tomato/onion, sherbet, soup;
Thursday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, whole wheat bread, Jell-O with fruit, pea soup;
Friday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Infinity Hospice Seminar, “Vet to Vet”;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10 a.m.; True Care (Illuminations Home Health), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 5 – August 9.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, pears, pudding;
Tuesday – Lasagna, chopped spinach salad, whole wheat garlic bread, fresh orange;
Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, mandarin oranges, oatmeal date bar;
Thursday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon vegetables, spring salad, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans with bacon;
Friday – Tuna salad stuffed tomato, broccoli salad, pears, whole wheat roll.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 5 – August 9
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail in light syrup;
Tuesday – Tuna and olive salad with wagon wheel pasta and white beans and celery, oven fries, whole wheat dinner roll, in season fruit, deviled eggs;
Wednesday – Arroz con pollo, mixed vegetables, spinach salad, mixed berry cup, 7-grain bread;
Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed green salad, garlic bread, roasted Brussel sprouts, grapes, cheesecake with fruit;
Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown potatoes, low-sodium crisp bacon, fresh orange slices, bagels with cream cheese.