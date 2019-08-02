79°F
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

August 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 5- August 9.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Sloppy joe, cauliflower, corn salad, banana, bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Roast beef sub, macaroni salad, low-sodium chips, lettuce/tomato/onion, sherbet, soup;

Thursday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, whole wheat bread, Jell-O with fruit, pea soup;

Friday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Infinity Hospice Seminar, “Vet to Vet”;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10 a.m.; True Care (Illuminations Home Health), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 5 – August 9.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, pears, pudding;

Tuesday – Lasagna, chopped spinach salad, whole wheat garlic bread, fresh orange;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, mandarin oranges, oatmeal date bar;

Thursday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon vegetables, spring salad, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans with bacon;

Friday – Tuna salad stuffed tomato, broccoli salad, pears, whole wheat roll.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 5 – August 9

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail in light syrup;

Tuesday – Tuna and olive salad with wagon wheel pasta and white beans and celery, oven fries, whole wheat dinner roll, in season fruit, deviled eggs;

Wednesday – Arroz con pollo, mixed vegetables, spinach salad, mixed berry cup, 7-grain bread;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed green salad, garlic bread, roasted Brussel sprouts, grapes, cheesecake with fruit;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown potatoes, low-sodium crisp bacon, fresh orange slices, bagels with cream cheese.

