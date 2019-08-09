List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 12- August 16.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, carrots, peach crisp, northern bean soup;

Tuesday – Baked ziti, Brussel sprouts, salad, whole wheat garlic bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, soup;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, fruit, soup;

Friday – Baked ham, Portuguese baked beans, mixed veggies, fruit, cake, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday –Popcorn and a Movie – “Glass Bottomed Boat”, 1 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; True Care (Illuminations Home Health), 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 12– August 16.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – BLT on whole wheat bread, sliced tomato, mixed fruit, cookie, veggie bean soup;

Tuesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, birthday cake;

Wednesday – Sloppy Joe with bun, 3-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas;

Thursday – Thin and crispy pizza, salad, broccoli, mixed berry cup;

Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, mixed veggies, pears.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 12 – August 16

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Egg salad on lettuce or whole wheat bread, hash brown casserole, cauliflower with cheese, grapes or fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad with Italian dressing, ambrosia;

Wednesday – Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight;

Thursday – Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed veggies, orange-spinach salad, Italian bread, banana;

Friday – Southwest omelet, herbed roasted potatoes, salsa/guacamole/cheese, mixed fruit yogurt, orange juice.