List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 12- August 16.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, carrots, peach crisp, northern bean soup;
Tuesday – Baked ziti, Brussel sprouts, salad, whole wheat garlic bread, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, soup;
Thursday – BBQ chicken, squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, fruit, soup;
Friday – Baked ham, Portuguese baked beans, mixed veggies, fruit, cake, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday –Popcorn and a Movie – “Glass Bottomed Boat”, 1 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; True Care (Illuminations Home Health), 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 12– August 16.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – BLT on whole wheat bread, sliced tomato, mixed fruit, cookie, veggie bean soup;
Tuesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, birthday cake;
Wednesday – Sloppy Joe with bun, 3-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas;
Thursday – Thin and crispy pizza, salad, broccoli, mixed berry cup;
Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, mixed veggies, pears.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 12 – August 16
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Egg salad on lettuce or whole wheat bread, hash brown casserole, cauliflower with cheese, grapes or fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad with Italian dressing, ambrosia;
Wednesday – Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight;
Thursday – Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed veggies, orange-spinach salad, Italian bread, banana;
Friday – Southwest omelet, herbed roasted potatoes, salsa/guacamole/cheese, mixed fruit yogurt, orange juice.