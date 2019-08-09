86°F
List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

August 9, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 12- August 16.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, carrots, peach crisp, northern bean soup;

Tuesday – Baked ziti, Brussel sprouts, salad, whole wheat garlic bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, soup;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, fruit, soup;

Friday – Baked ham, Portuguese baked beans, mixed veggies, fruit, cake, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday –Popcorn and a Movie – “Glass Bottomed Boat”, 1 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; True Care (Illuminations Home Health), 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 12– August 16.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – BLT on whole wheat bread, sliced tomato, mixed fruit, cookie, veggie bean soup;

Tuesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, birthday cake;

Wednesday – Sloppy Joe with bun, 3-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas;

Thursday – Thin and crispy pizza, salad, broccoli, mixed berry cup;

Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, mixed veggies, pears.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of August 12 – August 16

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Egg salad on lettuce or whole wheat bread, hash brown casserole, cauliflower with cheese, grapes or fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad with Italian dressing, ambrosia;

Wednesday – Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight;

Thursday – Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed veggies, orange-spinach salad, Italian bread, banana;

Friday – Southwest omelet, herbed roasted potatoes, salsa/guacamole/cheese, mixed fruit yogurt, orange juice.

