List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 19- Aug. 23.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Swedish meatballs with whole wheat noodles, green beans, fruit, bean soup;
Tuesday – Pork roast, stuffing, peas and carrots, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – BBQ beef sandwich, corn, spinach, potato salad, citrus delight, soup;
Thursday – Herb-baked chicken, rice pilaf, veggie medley, applesauce, soup;
Friday – Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit, whole wheat bread, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday –P-3 Partners Seminar, 10 a.m. –Senior Citizens’ Day, AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 19– Aug. 23.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Beef taco salad, Mexicorn, fruit cocktail, black beans;
Tuesday – *Luau Party* Hawaiian pulled pork, coconut rice, steamed broccoli, pineapple cucumber salad, whole wheat roll, cake;
Wednesday – Herb-crusted pork chop, baked yams, green beans, pears, applesauce, whole wheat roll;
Thursday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup;
Friday – Pork chop casserole, apricot bran muffin, honeydew/cantaloupe melon, salad bar with chickpeas.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 19 – Aug. 23
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Beef tacos with thick salsa/guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, apricot or in-season fruit;
Tuesday – Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, Brussel sprouts, garden salad with Italian dressing, peaches;
Wednesday – Baked catfish fillet, baked potato with sour cream, coleslaw, garden salad with chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette dressing;
Thursday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato slice/lettuce/red onion, potato salad with low-fat mayo, baked beans, apples/apple crisp;
Friday – French toast sticks with strawberries, oven-roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium bacon, bagels with cream cheese, cantaloupe, orange juice.