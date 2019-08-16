List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 19- Aug. 23.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Swedish meatballs with whole wheat noodles, green beans, fruit, bean soup;

Tuesday – Pork roast, stuffing, peas and carrots, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – BBQ beef sandwich, corn, spinach, potato salad, citrus delight, soup;

Thursday – Herb-baked chicken, rice pilaf, veggie medley, applesauce, soup;

Friday – Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit, whole wheat bread, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday –P-3 Partners Seminar, 10 a.m. –Senior Citizens’ Day, AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 19– Aug. 23.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Beef taco salad, Mexicorn, fruit cocktail, black beans;

Tuesday – *Luau Party* Hawaiian pulled pork, coconut rice, steamed broccoli, pineapple cucumber salad, whole wheat roll, cake;

Wednesday – Herb-crusted pork chop, baked yams, green beans, pears, applesauce, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup;

Friday – Pork chop casserole, apricot bran muffin, honeydew/cantaloupe melon, salad bar with chickpeas.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 19 – Aug. 23

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef tacos with thick salsa/guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, apricot or in-season fruit;

Tuesday – Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, Brussel sprouts, garden salad with Italian dressing, peaches;

Wednesday – Baked catfish fillet, baked potato with sour cream, coleslaw, garden salad with chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette dressing;

Thursday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato slice/lettuce/red onion, potato salad with low-fat mayo, baked beans, apples/apple crisp;

Friday – French toast sticks with strawberries, oven-roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium bacon, bagels with cream cheese, cantaloupe, orange juice.