Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

August 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 19- Aug. 23.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Swedish meatballs with whole wheat noodles, green beans, fruit, bean soup;

Tuesday – Pork roast, stuffing, peas and carrots, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – BBQ beef sandwich, corn, spinach, potato salad, citrus delight, soup;

Thursday – Herb-baked chicken, rice pilaf, veggie medley, applesauce, soup;

Friday – Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit, whole wheat bread, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday –P-3 Partners Seminar, 10 a.m. –Senior Citizens’ Day, AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 19– Aug. 23.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Beef taco salad, Mexicorn, fruit cocktail, black beans;

Tuesday – *Luau Party* Hawaiian pulled pork, coconut rice, steamed broccoli, pineapple cucumber salad, whole wheat roll, cake;

Wednesday – Herb-crusted pork chop, baked yams, green beans, pears, applesauce, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup;

Friday – Pork chop casserole, apricot bran muffin, honeydew/cantaloupe melon, salad bar with chickpeas.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 19 – Aug. 23

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef tacos with thick salsa/guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, apricot or in-season fruit;

Tuesday – Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, Brussel sprouts, garden salad with Italian dressing, peaches;

Wednesday – Baked catfish fillet, baked potato with sour cream, coleslaw, garden salad with chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette dressing;

Thursday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato slice/lettuce/red onion, potato salad with low-fat mayo, baked beans, apples/apple crisp;

Friday – French toast sticks with strawberries, oven-roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium bacon, bagels with cream cheese, cantaloupe, orange juice.

