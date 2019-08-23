List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 26- Aug. 30.

Monday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Tuesday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potato, mixed greens, banana, soup;

Wednesday – Pork with watercress, rice, broccoli, Okinawan doughnut, soup;

Thursday – Chicken with penne pasta, zucchini casserole, tossed salad, citrus delight, bean soup;

Friday – Labor Day BBQ – Hamburgers, low-sodium hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, coleslaw, sherbet, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Healthcare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday –Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Labor Day BBQ.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 26 – Aug. 30.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, sliced tomato/lettuce/onion, baked beans, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe chunks;

Tuesday – Honey mustard chicken, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit salad, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, refried beans, mixed green salad, peaches;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meatballs, spinach, pears, garlic toast, salad with chickpeas;

Friday – Turkey salad sandwich, cucumber-tomato salad, fresh orange, chicken noodle soup.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 26 – Aug. 30

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Roast beef with red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, salad dressing, mandarin oranges, gingerbread or spice cake;

Tuesday – Caribbean chicken, Aztec rice, orange-spinach salad, bean combo, baked apples with raisin nut filling;

Wednesday – Turkey on sourdough bread, 7-layer salad with lettuce, peas/hard-boiled eggs/bacon/mayo dressing, pears with cottage cheese;

Thursday – Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, corn on the cob, garlic parmesan fries, fruit cocktail with yogurt;

Friday – Pancakes with fresh fruit, low-sodium sausage links, hash brown casserole, spiced apples, oatmeal, orange juice.