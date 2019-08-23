List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 26- Aug. 30.
Monday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;
Tuesday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potato, mixed greens, banana, soup;
Wednesday – Pork with watercress, rice, broccoli, Okinawan doughnut, soup;
Thursday – Chicken with penne pasta, zucchini casserole, tossed salad, citrus delight, bean soup;
Friday – Labor Day BBQ – Hamburgers, low-sodium hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, coleslaw, sherbet, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Healthcare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday –Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Labor Day BBQ.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 26 – Aug. 30.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, sliced tomato/lettuce/onion, baked beans, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe chunks;
Tuesday – Honey mustard chicken, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit salad, whole wheat roll;
Wednesday – Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, refried beans, mixed green salad, peaches;
Thursday – Spaghetti with meatballs, spinach, pears, garlic toast, salad with chickpeas;
Friday – Turkey salad sandwich, cucumber-tomato salad, fresh orange, chicken noodle soup.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 26 – Aug. 30
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Roast beef with red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, salad dressing, mandarin oranges, gingerbread or spice cake;
Tuesday – Caribbean chicken, Aztec rice, orange-spinach salad, bean combo, baked apples with raisin nut filling;
Wednesday – Turkey on sourdough bread, 7-layer salad with lettuce, peas/hard-boiled eggs/bacon/mayo dressing, pears with cottage cheese;
Thursday – Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, corn on the cob, garlic parmesan fries, fruit cocktail with yogurt;
Friday – Pancakes with fresh fruit, low-sodium sausage links, hash brown casserole, spiced apples, oatmeal, orange juice.