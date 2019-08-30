List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Labor Day – Closed;
Tuesday – Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn, fruit cup, soup;
Wednesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole-wheat bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, peach crisp, bean soup;
Thursday – Chicken pot pie, peas, mixed fruit, salad, soup;
Friday – Beef teriyaki, rice pilaf, veggie medley, whole wheat bread, fresh oranges, black-eyed pea soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Labor Day – Closed;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday –Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 11 a.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Labor Day – Closed;
Tuesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, green beans, mixed fruit, colorful salad;
Wednesday – Chef’s salad with chickpeas, mixed fruit, chicken noodle soup, whole wheat roll, pudding;
Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, bran muffin, banana;
Friday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole-wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fresh apple or orange.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Labor Day – Closed;
Tuesday – Tuna salad on sourdough bread, steamed carrots, oven-fried potatoes, pears, soup;
Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Thursday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;
Friday – Spinach quiche, low-sodium sausage patties, blueberry muffin, fresh fruit, oatmeal.