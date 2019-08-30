List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Labor Day – Closed;

Tuesday – Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn, fruit cup, soup;

Wednesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole-wheat bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, peach crisp, bean soup;

Thursday – Chicken pot pie, peas, mixed fruit, salad, soup;

Friday – Beef teriyaki, rice pilaf, veggie medley, whole wheat bread, fresh oranges, black-eyed pea soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Labor Day – Closed;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday –Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 11 a.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Labor Day – Closed;

Tuesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, green beans, mixed fruit, colorful salad;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad with chickpeas, mixed fruit, chicken noodle soup, whole wheat roll, pudding;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, bran muffin, banana;

Friday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole-wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fresh apple or orange.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Labor Day – Closed;

Tuesday – Tuna salad on sourdough bread, steamed carrots, oven-fried potatoes, pears, soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Friday – Spinach quiche, low-sodium sausage patties, blueberry muffin, fresh fruit, oatmeal.