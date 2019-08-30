98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

August 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Labor Day – Closed;

Tuesday – Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn, fruit cup, soup;

Wednesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich on whole-wheat bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, peach crisp, bean soup;

Thursday – Chicken pot pie, peas, mixed fruit, salad, soup;

Friday – Beef teriyaki, rice pilaf, veggie medley, whole wheat bread, fresh oranges, black-eyed pea soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Labor Day – Closed;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday –Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 11 a.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Labor Day – Closed;

Tuesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, green beans, mixed fruit, colorful salad;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad with chickpeas, mixed fruit, chicken noodle soup, whole wheat roll, pudding;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, bran muffin, banana;

Friday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole-wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fresh apple or orange.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Labor Day – Closed;

Tuesday – Tuna salad on sourdough bread, steamed carrots, oven-fried potatoes, pears, soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Friday – Spinach quiche, low-sodium sausage patties, blueberry muffin, fresh fruit, oatmeal.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Morris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A sign for Pahrump was spotted by Ron Morris dur ...
Photos: Yukon site features a bit of Pahrump
Staff Report

Pahrump Valley Times reader Ron Morris provided these photos taken during the last week in July at the “Sign Post Forest” in Watson Lake, Yukon Territory, Canada, where Morris spotted a bit of Pahrump.

Richard Stephens / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brendan Vargas and April LaLone, staffer ...
Lack of patients limits Beatty Clinic services
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“If you don’t use what you have, you won’t get more.” Those words from Brendan Vargas encapsulated the biggest problem with Beatty’s current level of health care.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The term “spatchcock” is the technique of ...
Divas on a Dime: The secret for perfect BBQ chicken for Labor Day
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The lazy days of summer wind down to an end this Labor Day weekend. As we say good-bye let’s enjoy the holiday with some crazy delicious barbecued chicken. Sound good? I thought so.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.
List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 2 – Sept. 6

Pahrump flag football needs more kids to sign up
Pahrump flag football needs more kids to sign up
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With only one-quarter of the players as last year, flag football in Pahrump is in serious need of kids to sign up by Thursday or the season might not be played, said Dee Stegeman, team mom for the 10U team.

Courtesy of Goodwill Southern Nevada Richard D. (“Rick”) Neal, Jr., a former U.S. Air Force ...
New leader settling in at Goodwill of Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada Inc., which emerged from bankruptcy some four months ago, named a new CEO this summer.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken by RAM Committee member Ryan Muccio, show ...
Fundraiser dinner rakes in $3.5K to support free medical event in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With hungry bellies and eager appetites, hundreds of area residents headed out to devour a freshly prepared pasta feast at the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser hosted to support the upcoming Remote Area Medical event in Pahrump.