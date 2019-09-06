List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 9 – Sept. 13.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Meatball sub, baby carrots, fresh salad, yogurt pie, bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken enchiladas, zucchini, salad, fruit, minestrone soup;

Wednesday – Loaded baked potato, broccoli, salad, fruit, pinto bean soup;

Thursday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potatoes, whole wheat bread, Jell-O with fruit, soup;

Friday – Salmon, angel hair pasta, asparagus, fresh fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday –No activities;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 11 a.m.; Popcorn and a Movie, 1 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 9 – Sept. 13.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Chicken salad sandwich, sliced lettuce/tomato/onion, tater tots, pears, broccoli salad;

Tuesday – Beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, zucchini, pears, birthday cake;

Wednesday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, fresh fruit, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Pork chop, scalloped potatoes, collard greens, peaches and applesauce, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, strawberries.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 9 – Sept. 13

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole-wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad with Italian dressing, fresh banana;

Tuesday – Chicken salad on whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli with cheese, cottage cheese with pears, mixed green salad, in-season fruit;

Wednesday – Baked pollock, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, corn muffins with honey;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, zucchini, orange-mango cup, cheesecake with fruit;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown potatoes with veggies, low-sodium bacon, fresh orange slices, bagels with cream cheese.