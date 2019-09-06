List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 9 – Sept. 13.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Meatball sub, baby carrots, fresh salad, yogurt pie, bean soup;
Tuesday – Chicken enchiladas, zucchini, salad, fruit, minestrone soup;
Wednesday – Loaded baked potato, broccoli, salad, fruit, pinto bean soup;
Thursday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potatoes, whole wheat bread, Jell-O with fruit, soup;
Friday – Salmon, angel hair pasta, asparagus, fresh fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday –No activities;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 11 a.m.; Popcorn and a Movie, 1 p.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 9 – Sept. 13.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Chicken salad sandwich, sliced lettuce/tomato/onion, tater tots, pears, broccoli salad;
Tuesday – Beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, zucchini, pears, birthday cake;
Wednesday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, fresh fruit, whole wheat roll;
Thursday – Pork chop, scalloped potatoes, collard greens, peaches and applesauce, whole wheat roll;
Friday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, strawberries.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 9 – Sept. 13
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole-wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad with Italian dressing, fresh banana;
Tuesday – Chicken salad on whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli with cheese, cottage cheese with pears, mixed green salad, in-season fruit;
Wednesday – Baked pollock, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, corn muffins with honey;
Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, zucchini, orange-mango cup, cheesecake with fruit;
Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown potatoes with veggies, low-sodium bacon, fresh orange slices, bagels with cream cheese.