65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

September 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Lasagna, spinach, whole wheat bread, salad, fruit, split pea soup;

Tuesday – Low-sodium ham steak, scalloped potatoes, green beans, yogurt with fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, rice pilaf, carrots, applesauce, soup;

Thursday – Hot roast beef sandwich, red potatoes, veggie medley, salad, fruit, bean soup;

Friday – Chili cheese low-sodium hot dog, french baked potatoes, carrot salad, fruit salad, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – P-3 Seminar, 10 a.m.; Grandparents Day;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; True Care Illuminations, 10 a.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday – Rummage sale fundraiser, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Baked chicken tenders, french baked potato, mixed green salad, carrot-raisin salad, whole wheat roll, baked banana;

Tuesday – Barbecued ribs, coleslaw, tater tots, peaches, baked beans, garlic toast;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – Lasagna, Italian blend veggies, garlic bread, mixed fruit, minestrone soup;

Friday – Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with sautéed veggies, low-sodium bacon, mixed fruit, oatmeal.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Ham slices, oven-baked yams, California veggie medley, whole wheat roll, fresh fruit, peanut butter cookie;

Tuesday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt;

Wednesday – Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, cantaloupe;

Thursday – Pork chop with mushroom gravy, baked potato, steamed carrots, tossed salad, mixed berry cup;

Friday – Egg casserole, low-sodium sausage links, potato patties with green onion, oatmeal, spiced apples.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, a huge crowd of CASA Luau attendees is s ...
CASA Luau is set for the Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s a sad reality of life that there are many children who do not have a stable, loving home but are instead enmeshed in the foster care system, through no fault of their own.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott L ...
Pahrump community remembers 9/11
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

More than two dozen area residents attended the 5th annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Calvada Eye on Wednesday morning, exactly 18 years after the worst terrorist attack in American history.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a carnival, rodeo, car show, entertainment of all kind ...
Pahrump ready to celebrate Fall Festival
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Cooler weather finally seems to be making its way to Pahrump, signaling the approach of the biggest event the town sees each year, the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.
List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Shadow Mountain Community Players cast of "Sex Please, ...
Dinner theater performance set to debut in Pahrump
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Shadow Mountain community Players are mixing it up a little in their final dinner theater performance of 2019 with “Sex Please, We’re Sixty,” an American comedy, opening this weekend at Nevada Treasure RV Resort.