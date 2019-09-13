List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Lasagna, spinach, whole wheat bread, salad, fruit, split pea soup;
Tuesday – Low-sodium ham steak, scalloped potatoes, green beans, yogurt with fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, rice pilaf, carrots, applesauce, soup;
Thursday – Hot roast beef sandwich, red potatoes, veggie medley, salad, fruit, bean soup;
Friday – Chili cheese low-sodium hot dog, french baked potatoes, carrot salad, fruit salad, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – P-3 Seminar, 10 a.m.; Grandparents Day;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; True Care Illuminations, 10 a.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday – Rummage sale fundraiser, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Baked chicken tenders, french baked potato, mixed green salad, carrot-raisin salad, whole wheat roll, baked banana;
Tuesday – Barbecued ribs, coleslaw, tater tots, peaches, baked beans, garlic toast;
Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Thursday – Lasagna, Italian blend veggies, garlic bread, mixed fruit, minestrone soup;
Friday – Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with sautéed veggies, low-sodium bacon, mixed fruit, oatmeal.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Ham slices, oven-baked yams, California veggie medley, whole wheat roll, fresh fruit, peanut butter cookie;
Tuesday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt;
Wednesday – Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, cantaloupe;
Thursday – Pork chop with mushroom gravy, baked potato, steamed carrots, tossed salad, mixed berry cup;
Friday – Egg casserole, low-sodium sausage links, potato patties with green onion, oatmeal, spiced apples.