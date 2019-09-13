List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Lasagna, spinach, whole wheat bread, salad, fruit, split pea soup;

Tuesday – Low-sodium ham steak, scalloped potatoes, green beans, yogurt with fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, rice pilaf, carrots, applesauce, soup;

Thursday – Hot roast beef sandwich, red potatoes, veggie medley, salad, fruit, bean soup;

Friday – Chili cheese low-sodium hot dog, french baked potatoes, carrot salad, fruit salad, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – P-3 Seminar, 10 a.m.; Grandparents Day;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; True Care Illuminations, 10 a.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday – Rummage sale fundraiser, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Baked chicken tenders, french baked potato, mixed green salad, carrot-raisin salad, whole wheat roll, baked banana;

Tuesday – Barbecued ribs, coleslaw, tater tots, peaches, baked beans, garlic toast;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – Lasagna, Italian blend veggies, garlic bread, mixed fruit, minestrone soup;

Friday – Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with sautéed veggies, low-sodium bacon, mixed fruit, oatmeal.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Ham slices, oven-baked yams, California veggie medley, whole wheat roll, fresh fruit, peanut butter cookie;

Tuesday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt;

Wednesday – Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, cantaloupe;

Thursday – Pork chop with mushroom gravy, baked potato, steamed carrots, tossed salad, mixed berry cup;

Friday – Egg casserole, low-sodium sausage links, potato patties with green onion, oatmeal, spiced apples.