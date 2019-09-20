List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 23 – Sept. 27.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, peaches, soup;
Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad, Jell-O with fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Grilled chicken sandwich, corn, coleslaw, carrot cake, bean soup;
Thursday – Pork with green beans and tomatoes, rice pilaf, carrots, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup;
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Medicare Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 11 a.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.;
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 23 – Sept. 27.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Chicken cacciatore, herbed veggie medley, cucumbers in sour cream, whole wheat roll, citrus delight;
Tuesday – Spaghetti and meatballs, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;
Wednesday – Turkey pot pie, salad bar with chick peas, whole wheat bread, pears;
Thursday – Creamed beef on whole-wheat toast, baked potato, herbed veggie medley, peaches;
Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, three-bean salad, fresh fruit, clam chowder.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 23 – Sept. 27
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Beef tacos with thick salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, apricot or in-season fruit;
Tuesday – Macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potato, strawberry-banana yogurt, soup of the day;
Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;
Thursday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/red onion, potato salad with low-fat mayo, baked beans, apples/apple crisp;
Friday – Biscuits with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs with veggies, hash brown potatoes, bagels with cream cheese, cantaloupe.