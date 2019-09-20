List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 23 – Sept. 27.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, peaches, soup;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad, Jell-O with fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Grilled chicken sandwich, corn, coleslaw, carrot cake, bean soup;

Thursday – Pork with green beans and tomatoes, rice pilaf, carrots, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Medicare Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 11 a.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.;

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 23 – Sept. 27.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Chicken cacciatore, herbed veggie medley, cucumbers in sour cream, whole wheat roll, citrus delight;

Tuesday – Spaghetti and meatballs, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Wednesday – Turkey pot pie, salad bar with chick peas, whole wheat bread, pears;

Thursday – Creamed beef on whole-wheat toast, baked potato, herbed veggie medley, peaches;

Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, three-bean salad, fresh fruit, clam chowder.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 23 – Sept. 27

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef tacos with thick salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, apricot or in-season fruit;

Tuesday – Macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potato, strawberry-banana yogurt, soup of the day;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Thursday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/red onion, potato salad with low-fat mayo, baked beans, apples/apple crisp;

Friday – Biscuits with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs with veggies, hash brown potatoes, bagels with cream cheese, cantaloupe.