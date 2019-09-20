72°F
List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

September 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 23 – Sept. 27.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, peaches, soup;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad, Jell-O with fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Grilled chicken sandwich, corn, coleslaw, carrot cake, bean soup;

Thursday – Pork with green beans and tomatoes, rice pilaf, carrots, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Medicare Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 11 a.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.;

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 23 – Sept. 27.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Chicken cacciatore, herbed veggie medley, cucumbers in sour cream, whole wheat roll, citrus delight;

Tuesday – Spaghetti and meatballs, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Wednesday – Turkey pot pie, salad bar with chick peas, whole wheat bread, pears;

Thursday – Creamed beef on whole-wheat toast, baked potato, herbed veggie medley, peaches;

Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, three-bean salad, fresh fruit, clam chowder.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 23 – Sept. 27

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef tacos with thick salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, apricot or in-season fruit;

Tuesday – Macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potato, strawberry-banana yogurt, soup of the day;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Thursday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/red onion, potato salad with low-fat mayo, baked beans, apples/apple crisp;

Friday – Biscuits with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs with veggies, hash brown potatoes, bagels with cream cheese, cantaloupe.

