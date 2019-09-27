67°F
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

September 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 30 – Oct. 4.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, spinach, peach crisp, bean soup;

Tuesday – Stuffed cabbage, carrots, whole wheat bread, spicy applesauce, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken penne, asparagus, tossed salad, whole wheat bread, citrus delight, soup;

Thursday – Low-sodium hotdog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit, bean soup;

Friday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, Brussel sprouts, yogurt pie, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob/Goins Insurance, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 30 – Oct. 4.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, baked beans, sliced tomato/lettuce/onion, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe chunks;

Tuesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich, gravy, oven fries, broccoli salad, pears, cookie;

Wednesday – Turkey chili, mixed green salad, cornbread, fresh fruit salad;

Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Friday – Beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexicorn, pears.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 30 – Oct. 4.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Roast beef with red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad with dressing, mandarin oranges, gingerbread or spice cake;

Tuesday – Tuna salad on sourdough, steamed carrots, oven fried potatoes, pears, soup of the day;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Friday – Pancakes with sliced bananas, low-sodium sausage patties, scrambled eggs with veggies, fresh fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.

