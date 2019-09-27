List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 30 – Oct. 4.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, spinach, peach crisp, bean soup;

Tuesday – Stuffed cabbage, carrots, whole wheat bread, spicy applesauce, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken penne, asparagus, tossed salad, whole wheat bread, citrus delight, soup;

Thursday – Low-sodium hotdog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit, bean soup;

Friday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, Brussel sprouts, yogurt pie, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob/Goins Insurance, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 30 – Oct. 4.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, baked beans, sliced tomato/lettuce/onion, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe chunks;

Tuesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich, gravy, oven fries, broccoli salad, pears, cookie;

Wednesday – Turkey chili, mixed green salad, cornbread, fresh fruit salad;

Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Friday – Beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexicorn, pears.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 30 – Oct. 4.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Roast beef with red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad with dressing, mandarin oranges, gingerbread or spice cake;

Tuesday – Tuna salad on sourdough, steamed carrots, oven fried potatoes, pears, soup of the day;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Friday – Pancakes with sliced bananas, low-sodium sausage patties, scrambled eggs with veggies, fresh fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.