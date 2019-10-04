List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 7 – Oct. 11.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Shepherd’s pie, spinach, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup;
Tuesday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, green beans, peach crisp, green salad, bean soup;
Wednesday – Cold roast beef sub on whole wheat roll, lettuce/tomato/onion, low-sodium chips, pea salad, fruit cup, apple, soup;
Thursday – BBQ chicken, potato salad, spinach, broccoli, 7-grain bread, fresh fruit, soup;
Friday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, bean soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob/Goins Insurance, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 7 – Oct. 11.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll;
Tuesday – BBQ pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread, spiced applesauce, birthday cake;
Wednesday – Tuna noodle casserole, broccoli salad, pears, whole wheat roll, cookie;
Thursday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, strawberries;
Friday – Turkey salad sandwich, cucumber-tomato salad, fresh orange, split pea soup.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 7 – Oct. 11.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Pork cutlets, whole wheat elbow macaroni, steamed cauliflower, mixed green salad with Italian dressing, pineapple dessert;
Tuesday – Chicken salad with grapes and walnuts on whole wheat bun, cream of broccoli soup, low-sodium whole wheat crackers, ambrosia, brownies;
Wednesday – Lemon crunch fish, long-grain brown rice, peas, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, zucchini, orange-mango cup, cheesecake with fruit;
Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash browns with veggies, scrambled eggs with veggies, fresh orange slices, bagels with cream cheese.