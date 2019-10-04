List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 7 – Oct. 11.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, spinach, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup;

Tuesday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, green beans, peach crisp, green salad, bean soup;

Wednesday – Cold roast beef sub on whole wheat roll, lettuce/tomato/onion, low-sodium chips, pea salad, fruit cup, apple, soup;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, potato salad, spinach, broccoli, 7-grain bread, fresh fruit, soup;

Friday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob/Goins Insurance, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 7 – Oct. 11.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll;

Tuesday – BBQ pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread, spiced applesauce, birthday cake;

Wednesday – Tuna noodle casserole, broccoli salad, pears, whole wheat roll, cookie;

Thursday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, strawberries;

Friday – Turkey salad sandwich, cucumber-tomato salad, fresh orange, split pea soup.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 7 – Oct. 11.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Pork cutlets, whole wheat elbow macaroni, steamed cauliflower, mixed green salad with Italian dressing, pineapple dessert;

Tuesday – Chicken salad with grapes and walnuts on whole wheat bun, cream of broccoli soup, low-sodium whole wheat crackers, ambrosia, brownies;

Wednesday – Lemon crunch fish, long-grain brown rice, peas, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, zucchini, orange-mango cup, cheesecake with fruit;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash browns with veggies, scrambled eggs with veggies, fresh orange slices, bagels with cream cheese.