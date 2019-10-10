54°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

October 10, 2019 - 3:08 pm
 
Updated October 10, 2019 - 5:20 pm

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 14 – Oct. 18.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Turkey bacon wrap with potatoes, cauliflower, whole wheat bread, salad, fruit, soup;

Tuesday – Swedish meatballs, broccoli, whole wheat roll, fresh fruit salad, colorful salad, yogurt, bean soup;

Wednesday – Chicken Alfredo, zucchini, garlic toast, fruit, carrot cake, veggie soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Friday – Lemon-baked cod, brown rice, squash, whole wheat roll, salad, fresh fruit, bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Jacob/Goins Insurance open enrollment, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – AARP driving course, 9 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; True Care Seminar, 10 a.m.; Senator Rosen’s office, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins Insurance open enrollment 10 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 14 – Oct. 18.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Chicken Alfredo with fettuccine, steamed broccoli, pears, sweet potato cake, cake;

Tuesday – Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, mixed berry cup, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad with chick peas, mixed fruit, chicken noodle soup, whole wheat roll, pudding;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad with chick peas, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Friday – Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, sliced tomato, mixed fruit, tomato basil soup, chocolate chip cookie.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 14 – Oct. 18.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Low-sodium tomato soup, holiday sub, baby carrots, apricot halves, baked beans;

Tuesday – Chicken broccoli and rice, roasted potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad with French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt;

Wednesday – Chili with beef and beans, low-sodium soup crackers, mixed veggies, zucchini corn muffins with honey;

Thursday – Pork chop with apple rings, brown rice pilaf, garden salad with yogurt dressing, dinner roll, squash zucchini slices;

Friday – French toast casserole with blueberries, low-sodium sausage links, scrambled eggs with veggies, oven baked potatoes with veggies, oatmeal, orange juice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The pumpkin patch is always a big draw for those attending t ...
10th Annual Pumpkin Days set for next weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Halloween is less than three weeks away and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual Pumpkin Days event, scheduled to take place Oct. 18-20 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Death Valley National Park Death Valley was first protected as a national monument in 1933. On ...
Death Valley National Park getting ready to celebrate 25th anniversary
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park is hosting special programs and events in celebration of the park’s 25th birthday Oct. 26 –Nov. 2. On Nov. 2, the park will waive entrance fees, the park said in its news release announcement.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Judy Strait of Strait Art Gallery had a large number of artw ...
Arts, humanities celebrated in Nevada
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed October as Arts and Humanities Month in Nevada.

Lillian Browne/Pahrump Valley Times file Sculptures as part of the Goldwell Open Air Museum as ...
Special event set for Red Barn Art Center in rural Nye
Staff Report

The Goldwell Open Air Museum is inviting the public to attend the Bullfrog Biennial at Goldwell Open Air Museum’s Red Barn Art Center on Oct. 25-27, organizers announced.

Divas on a Dime: How to make a charcuterie board on a budget
Divas on a Dime: How to make a charcuterie board on a budget
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“Oooooh! Try this cheese with a bite of this and a sip of that!” It’s the hottest trend in easy home entertaining, a charcuterie board overflowing with wonderful nibbly, noshy goodies to mix and match.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.
List: Nye County school menu
Staff Report

Beginning earlier this month, weekly menus for the Nye County School District are no longer is included in the Pahrump Valley Times.