List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 21 – Oct. 25.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Baked chicken fingers, veggie medley, broccoli salad, Jell-O with fruit, bean soup;

Tuesday – Pork with mushroom gravy, potatoes, whole wheat bread, carrots, salad, fruit cup, soup;

Wednesday – Chili with cornbread, green beans, salad, fruit, veggie soup;

Thursday – Battered cod, French baked potatoes, cucumber salad, Jell-O with fruit, bean soup;

Friday – CLOSED – Nevada Day.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob/Goins Insurance open enrollment, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Chad Goins Insurance open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Movie and Popcorn, 1 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – CLOSED – Nevada Day

Saturday – Annual Monster Mash Halloween Dance – 5-10 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 21 – Oct. 25.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, bran or blueberry muffin, banana;

Tuesday – Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed veggies, pears, salad bar with chickpeas, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot-raisin salad, whole wheat crackers, orange slices;

Thursday – Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, three-bean salad, peaches, pudding;

Friday – CLOSED – Nevada Day.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 21 – Oct. 25.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef tacos with thick salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, apricot or in-season fruit;

Tuesday – Macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potatoes, strawberry-banana yogurt, soup;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, mixed green salad with low-fat Italian dressing, steamed broccoli, garlic bread, sugar cookie;

Friday – CLOSED – Nevada Day.