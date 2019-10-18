74°F
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

October 18, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 21 – Oct. 25.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Baked chicken fingers, veggie medley, broccoli salad, Jell-O with fruit, bean soup;

Tuesday – Pork with mushroom gravy, potatoes, whole wheat bread, carrots, salad, fruit cup, soup;

Wednesday – Chili with cornbread, green beans, salad, fruit, veggie soup;

Thursday – Battered cod, French baked potatoes, cucumber salad, Jell-O with fruit, bean soup;

Friday – CLOSED – Nevada Day.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob/Goins Insurance open enrollment, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Chad Goins Insurance open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Movie and Popcorn, 1 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – CLOSED – Nevada Day

Saturday – Annual Monster Mash Halloween Dance – 5-10 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 21 – Oct. 25.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, bran or blueberry muffin, banana;

Tuesday – Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed veggies, pears, salad bar with chickpeas, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot-raisin salad, whole wheat crackers, orange slices;

Thursday – Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, three-bean salad, peaches, pudding;

Friday – CLOSED – Nevada Day.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 21 – Oct. 25.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef tacos with thick salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, apricot or in-season fruit;

Tuesday – Macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potatoes, strawberry-banana yogurt, soup;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, mixed green salad with low-fat Italian dressing, steamed broccoli, garlic bread, sugar cookie;

Friday – CLOSED – Nevada Day.

