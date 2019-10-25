72°F
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

October 25, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 28 – Nov. 1.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Orange chicken, brown rice, mixed veggies, yogurt with fruit, salad, soup;

Tuesday – Hamburger au gratin casserole, glazed carrots, fruit, bean soup;

Wednesday – Pork chops with applesauce, brown rice, whole wheat roll, salad, fruit, soup;

Thursday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, salad, bean soup;

Friday – Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, yogurt, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, Ebonny Home Health Seminar, 10 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m.; P-3 Seminar, Halloween party, 10 a.m.; Halloween costume contest, 10:45 a.m.; exercise class, 10:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting group), 10:30 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Medicare open enrollment seminar, 10 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 28 – Nov. 1.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, tater tots, mixed fruit, potato salad, chocolate chip cookie;

Tuesday – Chicken and rice casserole, steamed broccoli, tropical fruit, brownies, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Turkey bean burrito, corn, mixed green salad, mixed fruit cup;

Thursday – Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread, fresh orange;

Friday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon veggies, spring salad with yogurt dressing, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans with bacon.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 28 – Nov. 1.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Turkey pot pie, California veggie medley, whole wheat roll, mixed green salad with Italian dressing, strawberry yogurt;

Tuesday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad with French dressing, whole wheat bread, fresh peach/fruit in season;

Thursday – Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, steamed green peas, applesauce, pumpkin bread;

Friday – no information available – check pvtimes.com for updates.

