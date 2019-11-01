42°F
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

November 1, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 4 – Nov. 8.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Grilled cheese sandwich, potato salad, mixed veggies, Jell-O, tomato basil soup;

Tuesday – Tuna casserole, salad, fruit, northern bean soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Thursday – Ham steak, baked beans, carrots, whole wheat bread, fruit, cake, bean soup;

Friday – Cranberry glazed chicken breast, brown rice, salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins open enrollment, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Select Health open enrollment, 10 a.m.; NyE Coalition bingo, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Desert View Hospital seminar, ortho doctor, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.; Medicare open enrollment, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 4 – Nov. 8.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, tossed green salad, peaches, whole wheat roll, minestrone soup;

Tuesday – Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, orange-spinach salad, Italian bread, banana;

Wednesday – Honey apricot chicken, wild long-grain rice, California blend veggies, whole wheat bread, fresh orange sections;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pears, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, mixed steamed veggies, black beans, tropical fruit.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 4 – Nov. 8.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange-spinach salad, fresh plum;

Tuesday – Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, oven-fried potatoes, coleslaw, fresh fruit;

Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, grapefruit sections;

Thursday – Spaghetti and meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, zucchini, orange-mango cup, cheesecake with fruit;

Friday – Egg casserole with veggies, potato pancakes, low-sodium sausage patties, muffins with fruit, orange juice.

