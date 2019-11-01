List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 4 – Nov. 8.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Grilled cheese sandwich, potato salad, mixed veggies, Jell-O, tomato basil soup;

Tuesday – Tuna casserole, salad, fruit, northern bean soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Thursday – Ham steak, baked beans, carrots, whole wheat bread, fruit, cake, bean soup;

Friday – Cranberry glazed chicken breast, brown rice, salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins open enrollment, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Select Health open enrollment, 10 a.m.; NyE Coalition bingo, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Desert View Hospital seminar, ortho doctor, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.; Medicare open enrollment, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 4 – Nov. 8.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, tossed green salad, peaches, whole wheat roll, minestrone soup;

Tuesday – Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, orange-spinach salad, Italian bread, banana;

Wednesday – Honey apricot chicken, wild long-grain rice, California blend veggies, whole wheat bread, fresh orange sections;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pears, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, mixed steamed veggies, black beans, tropical fruit.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 4 – Nov. 8.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange-spinach salad, fresh plum;

Tuesday – Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, oven-fried potatoes, coleslaw, fresh fruit;

Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, grapefruit sections;

Thursday – Spaghetti and meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, zucchini, orange-mango cup, cheesecake with fruit;

Friday – Egg casserole with veggies, potato pancakes, low-sodium sausage patties, muffins with fruit, orange juice.