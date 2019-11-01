List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 4 – Nov. 8.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Grilled cheese sandwich, potato salad, mixed veggies, Jell-O, tomato basil soup;
Tuesday – Tuna casserole, salad, fruit, northern bean soup;
Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;
Thursday – Ham steak, baked beans, carrots, whole wheat bread, fruit, cake, bean soup;
Friday – Cranberry glazed chicken breast, brown rice, salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins open enrollment, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Select Health open enrollment, 10 a.m.; NyE Coalition bingo, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Desert View Hospital seminar, ortho doctor, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.; Medicare open enrollment, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 4 – Nov. 8.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Shepherd’s pie, tossed green salad, peaches, whole wheat roll, minestrone soup;
Tuesday – Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, orange-spinach salad, Italian bread, banana;
Wednesday – Honey apricot chicken, wild long-grain rice, California blend veggies, whole wheat bread, fresh orange sections;
Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pears, whole wheat roll;
Friday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, mixed steamed veggies, black beans, tropical fruit.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 4 – Nov. 8.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange-spinach salad, fresh plum;
Tuesday – Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, oven-fried potatoes, coleslaw, fresh fruit;
Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, grapefruit sections;
Thursday – Spaghetti and meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, zucchini, orange-mango cup, cheesecake with fruit;
Friday – Egg casserole with veggies, potato pancakes, low-sodium sausage patties, muffins with fruit, orange juice.