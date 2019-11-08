List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 11 – Nov. 15.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Veterans Day – Closed;

Tuesday – Hawaiian kielbasa, red potatoes, cauliflower, pudding, fruit, bean soup;

Wednesday – Grilled chicken strips, wild rice, California blend veggies, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, soup;

Thursday – Pork chops, mashed potatoes, spinach, salad, whole wheat bread, carrot cake, bean soup;

Friday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, salad, banana, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Veterans Day – Closed;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Chad Goins open enrollment, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Movie Day, 1 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Medicare open enrollment, 10 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 11 – Nov. 15.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Veterans Day – Closed;

Tuesday – Beef vegetable soup, Mexican corn pie, mixed green salad, fresh orange;

Wednesday – Black bean soup, pears, whole wheat roll, low-fat cottage cheese, broccoli salad;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, steamed spinach, mixed salad with chick peas, peaches, whole wheat roll, Jell-O;

Friday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 11 – Nov. 15.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Veterans Day – Closed;

Tuesday – Split pea soup, turkey sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange;

Wednesday – Beef chili with beans, low-sodium crackers, mixed veggies, zucchini corn muffins with honey;

Thursday – Chicken broccoli Alfredo, mixed green salad with raspberry yogurt dressing, garlic bread, sugar cookie;

Friday – Spinach quiche, oven baked potatoes, crisp low-sodium bacon strips, whole wheat toast, orange juice.