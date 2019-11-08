List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 11 – Nov. 15.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Veterans Day – Closed;
Tuesday – Hawaiian kielbasa, red potatoes, cauliflower, pudding, fruit, bean soup;
Wednesday – Grilled chicken strips, wild rice, California blend veggies, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, soup;
Thursday – Pork chops, mashed potatoes, spinach, salad, whole wheat bread, carrot cake, bean soup;
Friday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, salad, banana, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Veterans Day – Closed;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Chad Goins open enrollment, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Movie Day, 1 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Medicare open enrollment, 10 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 11 – Nov. 15.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Veterans Day – Closed;
Tuesday – Beef vegetable soup, Mexican corn pie, mixed green salad, fresh orange;
Wednesday – Black bean soup, pears, whole wheat roll, low-fat cottage cheese, broccoli salad;
Thursday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, steamed spinach, mixed salad with chick peas, peaches, whole wheat roll, Jell-O;
Friday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 11 – Nov. 15.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Veterans Day – Closed;
Tuesday – Split pea soup, turkey sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange;
Wednesday – Beef chili with beans, low-sodium crackers, mixed veggies, zucchini corn muffins with honey;
Thursday – Chicken broccoli Alfredo, mixed green salad with raspberry yogurt dressing, garlic bread, sugar cookie;
Friday – Spinach quiche, oven baked potatoes, crisp low-sodium bacon strips, whole wheat toast, orange juice.