List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 18 – Nov. 22.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Sloppy Joes, carrots, spinach salad, apple crisp, soup;

Tuesday – Beef tenderloin, potatoes with herbs, 7-grain bread, salad, veggie blend, mixed berry cup, soup;

Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, green beans, pears, lentil soup;

Thursday – Chili, cornbread, corn, yogurt pie, split pea soup;

Friday – Pork and green beans in tomatoes, carrots, rice, peach crisp, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins open enrollment, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; WeCare Home Health, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; ICAN Seminar, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Medicare open enrollment, 10 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 18 – Nov. 22.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Thin and crispy pizza, chef’s salad, broccoli, mixed berry cup;

Tuesday – Turkey with herb stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, salad bar with chickpeas, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Sloppy Joe with bun, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked banana;

Thursday – Lasagna, Italian blend vegetables, mixed fruit, garlic bread, cookie;

Friday – Mushroom baked pork chop, pork stuffing, steamed green beans, peaches, whole wheat roll.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 18 – Nov. 22.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef tacos with thick salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, apricot or in-season fruit;

Tuesday – Pizza bread with meats/veggies/cheeses, mixed green salad with low-sodium Italian dressing, tortellini soup;

Wednesday – Baked cod Cajun style, low-sodium low-fat cream-style corn, parsley buttered potatoes, chopped fresh spinach, honey dressing, 7-grain bread, tropical fruit cup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Friday – French toast with fruit, low-sodium sausage patties, scrambled eggs, oatmeal, orange juice.