Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

November 15, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 18 – Nov. 22.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Sloppy Joes, carrots, spinach salad, apple crisp, soup;

Tuesday – Beef tenderloin, potatoes with herbs, 7-grain bread, salad, veggie blend, mixed berry cup, soup;

Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, green beans, pears, lentil soup;

Thursday – Chili, cornbread, corn, yogurt pie, split pea soup;

Friday – Pork and green beans in tomatoes, carrots, rice, peach crisp, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins open enrollment, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; WeCare Home Health, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; ICAN Seminar, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Medicare open enrollment, 10 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 18 – Nov. 22.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Thin and crispy pizza, chef’s salad, broccoli, mixed berry cup;

Tuesday – Turkey with herb stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, salad bar with chickpeas, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Sloppy Joe with bun, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked banana;

Thursday – Lasagna, Italian blend vegetables, mixed fruit, garlic bread, cookie;

Friday – Mushroom baked pork chop, pork stuffing, steamed green beans, peaches, whole wheat roll.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 18 – Nov. 22.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef tacos with thick salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, apricot or in-season fruit;

Tuesday – Pizza bread with meats/veggies/cheeses, mixed green salad with low-sodium Italian dressing, tortellini soup;

Wednesday – Baked cod Cajun style, low-sodium low-fat cream-style corn, parsley buttered potatoes, chopped fresh spinach, honey dressing, 7-grain bread, tropical fruit cup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Friday – French toast with fruit, low-sodium sausage patties, scrambled eggs, oatmeal, orange juice.

