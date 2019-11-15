List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 18 – Nov. 22.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Sloppy Joes, carrots, spinach salad, apple crisp, soup;
Tuesday – Beef tenderloin, potatoes with herbs, 7-grain bread, salad, veggie blend, mixed berry cup, soup;
Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, green beans, pears, lentil soup;
Thursday – Chili, cornbread, corn, yogurt pie, split pea soup;
Friday – Pork and green beans in tomatoes, carrots, rice, peach crisp, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins open enrollment, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; WeCare Home Health, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast Club meeting, 8 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; ICAN Seminar, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Medicare open enrollment, 10 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 18 – Nov. 22.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Thin and crispy pizza, chef’s salad, broccoli, mixed berry cup;
Tuesday – Turkey with herb stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, salad bar with chickpeas, whole wheat roll;
Wednesday – Sloppy Joe with bun, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked banana;
Thursday – Lasagna, Italian blend vegetables, mixed fruit, garlic bread, cookie;
Friday – Mushroom baked pork chop, pork stuffing, steamed green beans, peaches, whole wheat roll.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 18 – Nov. 22.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Beef tacos with thick salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, apricot or in-season fruit;
Tuesday – Pizza bread with meats/veggies/cheeses, mixed green salad with low-sodium Italian dressing, tortellini soup;
Wednesday – Baked cod Cajun style, low-sodium low-fat cream-style corn, parsley buttered potatoes, chopped fresh spinach, honey dressing, 7-grain bread, tropical fruit cup;
Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Friday – French toast with fruit, low-sodium sausage patties, scrambled eggs, oatmeal, orange juice.