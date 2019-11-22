List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 25 – Nov. 29.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot salad, yogurt with fruit, soup;
Tuesday – Beef stew, biscuit, salad, fresh fruit, bean soup;
Wednesday – Turkey with stuffing and gravy, mashed potatoes, yams, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, whole wheat roll, fruit salad, pumpkin pie. 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. seatings.
Thursday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving;
Friday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.; HCP bingo, 1 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Select Health open enrollment, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Thanksgiving dinner, no activities.
Thursday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving;
Friday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 25 – Nov. 29.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, Frijoles Charros, orange-spinach salad, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Oven-fried chicken, baked butternut squash, peas and carrots, pears, whole wheat roll;
Wednesday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad with chickpeas, strawberries;
Thursday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving;
Friday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 25 – Nov. 29.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Turkey with stuffing, yam casserole, green bean casserole, side dishes and desserts, spiced hot tea;
Tuesday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday – Turkey pot pie with mixed veggies, cottage cheese, fresh fruit in season, mixed green salad;
Thursday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving;
Friday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving.