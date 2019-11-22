List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 25 – Nov. 29.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot salad, yogurt with fruit, soup;

Tuesday – Beef stew, biscuit, salad, fresh fruit, bean soup;

Wednesday – Turkey with stuffing and gravy, mashed potatoes, yams, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, whole wheat roll, fruit salad, pumpkin pie. 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. seatings.

Thursday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving;

Friday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.; HCP bingo, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Select Health open enrollment, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Thanksgiving dinner, no activities.

Thursday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving;

Friday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 25 – Nov. 29.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, Frijoles Charros, orange-spinach salad, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Oven-fried chicken, baked butternut squash, peas and carrots, pears, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad with chickpeas, strawberries;

Thursday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving;

Friday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 25 – Nov. 29.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Turkey with stuffing, yam casserole, green bean casserole, side dishes and desserts, spiced hot tea;

Tuesday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Turkey pot pie with mixed veggies, cottage cheese, fresh fruit in season, mixed green salad;

Thursday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving;

Friday – Closed – Happy Thanksgiving.