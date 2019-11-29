List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 2 – Dec. 6.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Swedish meatballs, whole wheat noodles, spinach, salad, fruit, bean soup;
Tuesday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, peas, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;
Wednesday – Sloppy Joe/bun, baby carrots, baked beans, salad, fruit cocktail, bean soup;
Thursday – Sweet and sour spareribs, peas and carrots, veggie salad, yogurt parfait with fruit, soup;
Friday – Penne pasta with chicken, garlic bread, zucchini salad, citrus delight, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Movie day, 1 p.m.
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 2 – Dec. 6.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – BLT sandwich, tater tots, mixed veggies, tropical fruit, veggie bean soup;
Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, strawberries;
Wednesday – Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, green beans, peaches, cookie;
Thursday – Turkey fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch-style beans, chopped spinach, pineapple chunks;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, pears, whole wheat roll, clam chowder.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 2 – Dec. 6.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad with low-sodium/low sodium Italian dressing, ambrosia;
Tuesday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, cantaloupe chunks, mixed steamed veggies;
Wednesday – Low-sodium ham, escalloped potatoes, steamed carrots, spring salad with tangy yogurt dressing;
Thursday – Cowboy chicken grillers, baked potatoes, steamed mixed veggies, whole wheat dinner roll, mango cubes;
Friday – Scrambled eggs, oven-baked red potatoes with veggies, low-sodium sausage patties, pumpkin muffins, orange juice.