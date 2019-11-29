List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 2 – Dec. 6.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Swedish meatballs, whole wheat noodles, spinach, salad, fruit, bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, peas, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;

Wednesday – Sloppy Joe/bun, baby carrots, baked beans, salad, fruit cocktail, bean soup;

Thursday – Sweet and sour spareribs, peas and carrots, veggie salad, yogurt parfait with fruit, soup;

Friday – Penne pasta with chicken, garlic bread, zucchini salad, citrus delight, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Movie day, 1 p.m.

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 2 – Dec. 6.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – BLT sandwich, tater tots, mixed veggies, tropical fruit, veggie bean soup;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, green beans, peaches, cookie;

Thursday – Turkey fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch-style beans, chopped spinach, pineapple chunks;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, pears, whole wheat roll, clam chowder.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 2 – Dec. 6.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad with low-sodium/low sodium Italian dressing, ambrosia;

Tuesday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, cantaloupe chunks, mixed steamed veggies;

Wednesday – Low-sodium ham, escalloped potatoes, steamed carrots, spring salad with tangy yogurt dressing;

Thursday – Cowboy chicken grillers, baked potatoes, steamed mixed veggies, whole wheat dinner roll, mango cubes;

Friday – Scrambled eggs, oven-baked red potatoes with veggies, low-sodium sausage patties, pumpkin muffins, orange juice.