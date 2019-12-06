List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 9 – Dec. 13.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Kahlua pork, cabbage, mixed veggies, brown rice, pineapple cake, fruit, soup;

Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumber in sour cream, biscuit with honey, fruit cup, soup;

Thursday – Hamburger patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, whole wheat bread, banana cream pie, bean soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, lentil soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; All Glazed Up, 10-11 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Infinity Hospice Vet to Vet, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Comfort Hospice, “Falls”, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Hearing Centers of Nevada Seminar, 10 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 9 – Dec. 13.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fresh peach;

Tuesday – Lasagna, mixed fruit, green salad, garlic bread;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit with honey, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed veggies, blueberries, pudding;

Friday – Hamburger on whole wheat bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, oven fries, baked beans, coleslaw, cantaloupe chunks.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 9 – Dec. 13.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Tuesday – Sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onions, whole-wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fresh banana;

Wednesday – Beef enchiladas, colorful salad, garlic French dressing, fruit cocktail, zucchini and tomato salad;

Thursday – Baked chicken with herbs, garlic potatoes, cauliflower, mixed green salad, orange-mango cup;

Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies, biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, potato pancakes, fresh grapefruit slices, orange juice.