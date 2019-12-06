List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 9 – Dec. 13.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Kahlua pork, cabbage, mixed veggies, brown rice, pineapple cake, fruit, soup;
Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumber in sour cream, biscuit with honey, fruit cup, soup;
Thursday – Hamburger patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, whole wheat bread, banana cream pie, bean soup;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, lentil soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; All Glazed Up, 10-11 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Infinity Hospice Vet to Vet, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Comfort Hospice, “Falls”, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Hearing Centers of Nevada Seminar, 10 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 9 – Dec. 13.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fresh peach;
Tuesday – Lasagna, mixed fruit, green salad, garlic bread;
Wednesday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit with honey, Chantilly fruit cup;
Thursday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed veggies, blueberries, pudding;
Friday – Hamburger on whole wheat bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, oven fries, baked beans, coleslaw, cantaloupe chunks.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 9 – Dec. 13.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;
Tuesday – Sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onions, whole-wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fresh banana;
Wednesday – Beef enchiladas, colorful salad, garlic French dressing, fruit cocktail, zucchini and tomato salad;
Thursday – Baked chicken with herbs, garlic potatoes, cauliflower, mixed green salad, orange-mango cup;
Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies, biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, potato pancakes, fresh grapefruit slices, orange juice.