51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

December 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 9 – Dec. 13.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Kahlua pork, cabbage, mixed veggies, brown rice, pineapple cake, fruit, soup;

Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumber in sour cream, biscuit with honey, fruit cup, soup;

Thursday – Hamburger patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, whole wheat bread, banana cream pie, bean soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, lentil soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; All Glazed Up, 10-11 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Infinity Hospice Vet to Vet, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Comfort Hospice, “Falls”, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Hearing Centers of Nevada Seminar, 10 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 9 – Dec. 13.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fresh peach;

Tuesday – Lasagna, mixed fruit, green salad, garlic bread;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit with honey, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed veggies, blueberries, pudding;

Friday – Hamburger on whole wheat bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, oven fries, baked beans, coleslaw, cantaloupe chunks.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 9 – Dec. 13.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Tuesday – Sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onions, whole-wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fresh banana;

Wednesday – Beef enchiladas, colorful salad, garlic French dressing, fruit cocktail, zucchini and tomato salad;

Thursday – Baked chicken with herbs, garlic potatoes, cauliflower, mixed green salad, orange-mango cup;

Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies, biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, potato pancakes, fresh grapefruit slices, orange juice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East Street ...
Library gun ban proposal is set for consideration in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Community Library Board of Trustees is set to address a very contentious issue, a possible ban on guns in the library’s story room, at its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 9.

Town of Pahrump photo The cleanup and repair maintenance will be moving one pond so at some poi ...
Project at Duck Ponds in Pahrump
Staff Report

The duck ponds at the Nye County and town administration building at the Calvada Eye will be undergoing a thorough cleaning and repair project during the next couple of weeks, town government announced in a Dec. 3 Facebook post.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 29th Annual Community Christmas Show, presented by the a ...
List: Christmas, holiday events in Pahrump region
Staff Report

Here is a look at Christmas and holiday-related events in the community. See full list at pvtimes.com and in the Nov. 27 Pahrump Valley Times newspaper print edition and in upcoming editions of the newspaper.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times At the Community Outreach Thanksgiving Dinner, veteran ...
Pahrump community joins together for Thanksgiving feast
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On a chilly day in the Pahrump Valley with the crispness of autumn singing in the air, hundreds gathered together for an afternoon of companionship, camaraderie and good food at the Community Outreach Thanksgiving Dinner.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times These palmiers are so easy it’s a perfect t ...
Divas on a Dime: Puff pastry palmiers offer versatile holiday baking
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Puff pastry is a freezer staple year-round, but I find myself using it constantly during holiday season. Its ease is matched only by its versatility. I’m sharing a technique for making palmiers that’s so easy it’s a perfect treat to make with your kids. Or if you’re like me it’s a perfect shortcut to making people think you’re an expert on French pastry.

USDA website Payments are aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage due to unjustified t ...
Nevada producers reminded to sign up for program
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week reminded producers in Nevada that the nationwide deadline to sign up for the Market Facilitation Program is today, Dec. 6.

Photo courtesy of Spring Mountain Medical Officials at Spring Mountain Medical are hosting a 2n ...
Spring Mountain Medical’s toy drive is underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Christmas spirit is alive and well at Pahrump’s Spring Mountain Medical as doctors and staff are coordinating a toy drive once again this year.