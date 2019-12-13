List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 16 – Dec. 20.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Goulash with noodles, cauliflower, salad, whole wheat bread, apple crisp, bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken noodle casserole, green beans and tomatoes, cornbread, fresh fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, salad, oatmeal cookie, oranges, soup;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Friday – Beef stew with whole wheat noodles, braised cabbage, fruit, bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Nevada Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; True Care Seminar, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Christmas party sponsored by Nathan Adelson, 10 a.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 16 – Dec. 20.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef Stroganoff, egg noodles, acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, plums;

Tuesday – Cranberry glazed chicken, Aztec grain salad, spring salad, green beans, honey mustard dressing, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday – Oven-baked Pollock, roasted potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt;

Thursday – *Christmas dinner and party– Prime rib roast, baked potatoes with sour cream, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad with Italian dressing, whole wheat dinner roll;

Friday – French toast with blueberries and strawberries, scrambled eggs with veggies, crisp bacon strips, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 16 – Dec. 20.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Chicken Parmesan, tossed salad, green beans, pineapple chunks;

Tuesday – *Christmas dinner – Baked ham, twice-baked potato casserole, oven-roasted veggies, fruit salad, whole wheat roll, cake and pies;

Wednesday – Chicken Alfredo with fettuccini, steamed broccoli, garlic bread, pears;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, blueberries, whole wheat roll, split pea soup;

Friday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad with chickpeas, strawberries.