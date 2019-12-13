61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

December 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 16 – Dec. 20.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Goulash with noodles, cauliflower, salad, whole wheat bread, apple crisp, bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken noodle casserole, green beans and tomatoes, cornbread, fresh fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, salad, oatmeal cookie, oranges, soup;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Friday – Beef stew with whole wheat noodles, braised cabbage, fruit, bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Nevada Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; True Care Seminar, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Christmas party sponsored by Nathan Adelson, 10 a.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 16 – Dec. 20.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef Stroganoff, egg noodles, acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, plums;

Tuesday – Cranberry glazed chicken, Aztec grain salad, spring salad, green beans, honey mustard dressing, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday – Oven-baked Pollock, roasted potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt;

Thursday – *Christmas dinner and party– Prime rib roast, baked potatoes with sour cream, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad with Italian dressing, whole wheat dinner roll;

Friday – French toast with blueberries and strawberries, scrambled eggs with veggies, crisp bacon strips, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 16 – Dec. 20.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Chicken Parmesan, tossed salad, green beans, pineapple chunks;

Tuesday – *Christmas dinner – Baked ham, twice-baked potato casserole, oven-roasted veggies, fruit salad, whole wheat roll, cake and pies;

Wednesday – Chicken Alfredo with fettuccini, steamed broccoli, garlic bread, pears;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, blueberries, whole wheat roll, split pea soup;

Friday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad with chickpeas, strawberries.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Pahrump Veterans Service Officer Brandi Matheny is pict ...
Expanded hours at Pahrump Veteran Service Office
Staff Report

Veterans and their families in Pahrump and Nye County have a more convenient way to connect to benefits and programs earned through military service, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services announced.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This is a sweet side dish often served alongs ...
Divas on a Dime: Traditional Hanukkah dish a winter dinner winner
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As I write this, my home smells divine, swirling with vanilla, cinnamon and the warm, cozy aroma of custard baking. I’m trying something new – Noodle Kugel. It’s been on my list of recipes to research for years and I finally did it. And boy, is my family happy I did!

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Judges for the Pahrump Valley Times' annual Christmas Cooki ...
Cooking up sweet treats in the Pahrump community
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The 2019 annual Christmas Cookie and Candy Making Contest attracted a healthy field of contestants this holiday season with nearly two dozen entries of sweet treats being dropped off for judging in mid-November at the Pahrump Valley Times headquarters.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times See full list of Christmas events at pvtimes.com and i ...
List: Christmas, holiday events in Pahrump region
Staff Report

Here is a look at Christmas and holiday-related events in the community. See full list at pvtimes.com and in the Nov. 27 Pahrump Valley Times newspaper print edition and in upcoming editions of the newspaper.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 29th Annual Community Christmas Show, presented by the a ...
List: Christmas, holiday events in Pahrump region
Staff Report

Here is a look at Christmas and holiday-related events in the community. See full list at pvtimes.com and in the Nov. 27 Pahrump Valley Times newspaper print edition and in upcoming editions of the newspaper.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times K7, at 6050 Thousandaire Blvd., said that starting later th ...
Movie bar opening in Pahrump
Staff Report

K7 Bed and Breakfast announced is opening a movie bar in Pahrump, the business announced this week.