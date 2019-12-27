List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 30 – Jan. 3.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Meatball sub, cauliflower, salad, fruit, bean soup;
Tuesday – Battered shrimp, pasta, broccoli, whole wheat bread, banana split pie, bean soup;
Wednesday – Closed – New Year’s Day;
Thursday – Shoyu chicken, brown rice, corn, pineapple cake. soup;
Friday – Tuna casserole, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 10:30 a.m.; memorium to deceased seniors, 11 a.m.;
Wednesday — Closed – New Year’s Day;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 30 – Jan. 3.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, mixed berries, whole wheat rolls;
Tuesday – Shepherd’s pie with peas and carrots, fresh spinach, tropical fruit, whole wheat roll;
Wednesday – Closed – New Year’s Day;
Thursday – Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, herbed veggie medley, applesauce, whole wheat roll;
Friday – Thin and crispy pizza, colorful salad with chickpeas, mixed berry cup.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 30 – Jan. 3.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail;
Tuesday – Roast beef, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, brownie and ice cream;
Wednesday – Closed – New Year’s Day;
Thursday – Hot roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tomato zucchini casserole, fresh fruit, cookie;
Friday – Waffles with fresh fruit, low-sodium sausage links, hash browns, grapefruit slices, orange juice.