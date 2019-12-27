44°F
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

December 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 30 – Jan. 3.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Meatball sub, cauliflower, salad, fruit, bean soup;

Tuesday – Battered shrimp, pasta, broccoli, whole wheat bread, banana split pie, bean soup;

Wednesday – Closed – New Year’s Day;

Thursday – Shoyu chicken, brown rice, corn, pineapple cake. soup;

Friday – Tuna casserole, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 10:30 a.m.; memorium to deceased seniors, 11 a.m.;

Wednesday — Closed – New Year’s Day;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 30 – Jan. 3.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, mixed berries, whole wheat rolls;

Tuesday – Shepherd’s pie with peas and carrots, fresh spinach, tropical fruit, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Closed – New Year’s Day;

Thursday – Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, herbed veggie medley, applesauce, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Thin and crispy pizza, colorful salad with chickpeas, mixed berry cup.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 30 – Jan. 3.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday – Roast beef, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, brownie and ice cream;

Wednesday – Closed – New Year’s Day;

Thursday – Hot roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tomato zucchini casserole, fresh fruit, cookie;

Friday – Waffles with fresh fruit, low-sodium sausage links, hash browns, grapefruit slices, orange juice.

