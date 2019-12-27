List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated for senior centers around the region.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 30 – Jan. 3.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Meatball sub, cauliflower, salad, fruit, bean soup;

Tuesday – Battered shrimp, pasta, broccoli, whole wheat bread, banana split pie, bean soup;

Wednesday – Closed – New Year’s Day;

Thursday – Shoyu chicken, brown rice, corn, pineapple cake. soup;

Friday – Tuna casserole, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 10:30 a.m.; memorium to deceased seniors, 11 a.m.;

Wednesday — Closed – New Year’s Day;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 30 – Jan. 3.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, mixed berries, whole wheat rolls;

Tuesday – Shepherd’s pie with peas and carrots, fresh spinach, tropical fruit, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Closed – New Year’s Day;

Thursday – Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, herbed veggie medley, applesauce, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Thin and crispy pizza, colorful salad with chickpeas, mixed berry cup.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 30 – Jan. 3.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday – Roast beef, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, brownie and ice cream;

Wednesday – Closed – New Year’s Day;

Thursday – Hot roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tomato zucchini casserole, fresh fruit, cookie;

Friday – Waffles with fresh fruit, low-sodium sausage links, hash browns, grapefruit slices, orange juice.