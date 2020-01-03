List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 6 – Jan. 10.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Beef stroganoff, cauliflower, fruit, whole wheat roll, bean soup;
Tuesday – Herb-baked chicken, sweet potatoes, veggie medley, whole wheat bread, applesauce, cream of tomato soup;
Wednesday – Pork roast, stuffing, whole wheat bread, peas and carrots, salad, fruit salad, soup;
Thursday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, fruit, soup;
Friday – Swedish meatballs, whole wheat noodles, green beans, yogurt with fruit, veggie soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nevada Senior Services, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; NyE Coalition Bingo, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – NO ACTIVITIES;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 6 – Jan. 10.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Creamed beef, herbed veggie medley, baked potato, pineapple, whole wheat roll;
Tuesday – Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice, sugar snap peas, garden salad, mandarin oranges;
Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, rice casserole, green beans with mushrooms, tomato slices, strawberries, 7-grain bread;
Thursday – Baked pork chop, corn, tomato soup, pears, applesauce;
Friday – Fish tacos, coleslaw, refried beans, mixed fruit, corn chowder soup, brownies.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 6 – Jan. 10.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Toasted tuna salad sandwich, oven fried potatoes, cauliflower with cheese sauce, mixed salad;
Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, strawberries;
Wednesday – Beef enchiladas, colorful salad, garlic French dressing, fruit cocktail, zucchini and tomato salad;
Thursday – Liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed peas, whole wheat bread, fresh oranges;
Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash browns, scrambled eggs with veggies, fresh fruit slices, orange juice.