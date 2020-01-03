List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated for senior centers around the region.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 6 – Jan. 10.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Beef stroganoff, cauliflower, fruit, whole wheat roll, bean soup;

Tuesday – Herb-baked chicken, sweet potatoes, veggie medley, whole wheat bread, applesauce, cream of tomato soup;

Wednesday – Pork roast, stuffing, whole wheat bread, peas and carrots, salad, fruit salad, soup;

Thursday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, fruit, soup;

Friday – Swedish meatballs, whole wheat noodles, green beans, yogurt with fruit, veggie soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nevada Senior Services, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; NyE Coalition Bingo, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – NO ACTIVITIES;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 6 – Jan. 10.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Creamed beef, herbed veggie medley, baked potato, pineapple, whole wheat roll;

Tuesday – Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice, sugar snap peas, garden salad, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, rice casserole, green beans with mushrooms, tomato slices, strawberries, 7-grain bread;

Thursday – Baked pork chop, corn, tomato soup, pears, applesauce;

Friday – Fish tacos, coleslaw, refried beans, mixed fruit, corn chowder soup, brownies.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 6 – Jan. 10.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Toasted tuna salad sandwich, oven fried potatoes, cauliflower with cheese sauce, mixed salad;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – Beef enchiladas, colorful salad, garlic French dressing, fruit cocktail, zucchini and tomato salad;

Thursday – Liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed peas, whole wheat bread, fresh oranges;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash browns, scrambled eggs with veggies, fresh fruit slices, orange juice.