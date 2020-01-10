35°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

January 10, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 13 – Jan. 17.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Roast beef sub, lettuce/tomato/onion, macaroni salad, low-sodium chips, sherbet, bean soup;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, cantaloupe, pea soup;

Wednesday – Lasagna, green beans, salad, whole wheat garlic bread, apple crisp;

Thursday – Chicken tacos, Spanish rice, Mexican corn, salsa, spice cake, bean soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Lions Club student speakers, 7 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Hemp seminar, 9:30 a.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 13 – Jan. 17.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Tuesday – Spaghetti and meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, garlic bread, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday – BBQ pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, coleslaw, mixed fruit;

Thursday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, fresh melon, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, black beans, pears, chocolate pudding.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 13 – Jan. 17.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, plums;

Tuesday – Cowboy chicken grillers, baked potato, steamed mixed veggies, whole wheat dinner roll, mango cubes;

Wednesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain whole wheat bread, zucchini, oranges/mangoes;

Thursday – Pork loin with herb dressing, steamed spinach, mixed green salad with garbanzo beans, ambrosia with low-fat yogurt;

Friday – French toast with blueberries and strawberries, scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times What makes this soup unique is that we sauté ...
Divas on a Dime: Healthy soup makes it easy to eat more vegetables
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

How are those New Year’s resolutions going? Like most folks, I’ve resolved to eat more vegetables in the new year. I’d like to share an appetizing idea that’s making my goal much easier. Each weekend I’ll make one big pot of Very Versatile Vegetable Soup to enjoy for lunch the entire week.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Adorable and heart-melting, puppies are often the most sough ...
Rescues jump in to aid Pahrump Animal Shelter (with photos)
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As the last few days of the year 2019 approached, Desert Haven Animal Society was snarled in an overcrowding issue, with too many animals in too little space.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Suri and Mika Yoffee at the Davis County Legacy Events Cent ...
Sports Briefs: Yoffee sisters each take 2nd in Utah tournament
Staff Report

Mika and Suri Yoffee’s wrestling travels took them to Farmington, Utah, over the weekend, and each brought home a second-place trophy from USA Wrestling’s Salt Lake Slam at the Davis County Legacy Events Center.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner John Koenig was re-elected as the c ...
Strickland turns down chance to lead Nye commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission has entered a new year and one of its first tasks of 2020 was the election of the chair and vice-chair of the commission, as well as those for two of the commission’s sub-entities, the Nye County Board of Highway Commissioners and the Nye County Licensing and Liquor Board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times “Painters of Nevada 1845-1980” was originally published ...
Biographical dictionary on Nevada art is making debut
Staff Report

Nevada art enthusiasts, collectors, and researchers now have an enhanced primary source they can reference to help deepen their interests in and awareness of Nevada art and artists.

Pahrump Arts Council "Siren's Storm," a two-paneled acrylic piece 2018 by Geneil White as shown ...
Art exhibit debuting in Pahrump
Staff Report

The Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Artist Favorites” a group show at the Pahrump Community Library Reader’s Nook, through Feb. 28, organizers announced.