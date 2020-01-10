List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated for senior centers around the region.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region’s senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 13 – Jan. 17.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Roast beef sub, lettuce/tomato/onion, macaroni salad, low-sodium chips, sherbet, bean soup;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, cantaloupe, pea soup;

Wednesday – Lasagna, green beans, salad, whole wheat garlic bread, apple crisp;

Thursday – Chicken tacos, Spanish rice, Mexican corn, salsa, spice cake, bean soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Lions Club student speakers, 7 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Hemp seminar, 9:30 a.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 13 – Jan. 17.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Tuesday – Spaghetti and meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, garlic bread, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday – BBQ pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, coleslaw, mixed fruit;

Thursday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, fresh melon, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, black beans, pears, chocolate pudding.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 13 – Jan. 17.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, plums;

Tuesday – Cowboy chicken grillers, baked potato, steamed mixed veggies, whole wheat dinner roll, mango cubes;

Wednesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain whole wheat bread, zucchini, oranges/mangoes;

Thursday – Pork loin with herb dressing, steamed spinach, mixed green salad with garbanzo beans, ambrosia with low-fat yogurt;

Friday – French toast with blueberries and strawberries, scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice.