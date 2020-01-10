List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 13 – Jan. 17.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Roast beef sub, lettuce/tomato/onion, macaroni salad, low-sodium chips, sherbet, bean soup;
Tuesday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, cantaloupe, pea soup;
Wednesday – Lasagna, green beans, salad, whole wheat garlic bread, apple crisp;
Thursday – Chicken tacos, Spanish rice, Mexican corn, salsa, spice cake, bean soup;
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Lions Club student speakers, 7 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Hemp seminar, 9:30 a.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 13 – Jan. 17.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;
Tuesday – Spaghetti and meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, garlic bread, mandarin oranges;
Wednesday – BBQ pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, coleslaw, mixed fruit;
Thursday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, fresh melon, whole wheat roll;
Friday – Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, black beans, pears, chocolate pudding.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 13 – Jan. 17.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, plums;
Tuesday – Cowboy chicken grillers, baked potato, steamed mixed veggies, whole wheat dinner roll, mango cubes;
Wednesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain whole wheat bread, zucchini, oranges/mangoes;
Thursday – Pork loin with herb dressing, steamed spinach, mixed green salad with garbanzo beans, ambrosia with low-fat yogurt;
Friday – French toast with blueberries and strawberries, scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice.